As the saying goes, timing is everything. Too bad Navy Capt. Albert Hornyak happened to be the one sitting in the command chair for the latest spill at the Red Hill fuel facilities (“Navy removes officer over handling of latest Red Hill spill,” Star-Advertiser, April 6).

Although it is about time someone got canned for these major screw-ups, there are several others who have since moved on, probably up the promotion ladder, who also must face some kind of disciplinary action. Over the years, these former facilities and base commanders have committed malfeasance by denying, denying, denying, and then getting out of town.

Each of Hawaii’s congressional representatives have an obligation to the citizens of Honolulu to demand that these former Pearl Harbor officers, and anyone in a position of responsibility at Red Hill, be held accountable for their role in this immense coverup.

Blaine Tsugawa

Waipahu

Public shaming just cruel scapegoating

Can anyone give me a good reason why the U. S. Navy engages in public shaming (“Navy removes officer over handling of latest Red Hill spill,” Star-Advertiser, April 6)? It seems like cruel and useless scapegoating to me.

The most recent oil leak at Red Hill is just the latest in years of Navy mismanagement of that facility. It reminds one of the public shaming of the commander of the USS Indianapolis during World War II.

Bring on the stocks, the stones and scarlet letters. Everybody in Hawaii knows that the U. S. Navy as a whole, probably all the way to the Pentagon, has been responsible for ignoring the Red Hill fiasco for years.

Hank Chapin

Manoa

Don’t be complacent, or we will lose democracy

The future of democracy turns on our complacency. When one is accustomed to not having to work for rights that others are not afforded, complacency, or the taking for granted of freedoms, is commonplace. The majority of our world’s people do not have that luxury but hunger for it.

Democracy has no place for complacency. Democracy must be earned and continually reinvigorated, washed and waxed and shined to be appreciated.

We inherited our democracy but all too often we disrespect it and fail to appreciate its hard-fought origins because we played no part in its establishment. But it’s not yet too late to appreciate what we have been gifted, and to actively discourage autocracies, the dangers of which are all too obvious.

Jeff Bigler

Wailuku

Climate change is real enemy, not clean energy

Hawaii residents are all for clean energy: 100% by 2045, in fact. But what clean energy could we possibly use to reach this goal?

Geothermal energy upsets Pele. Solar farms desecrate native lands. Wind turbines kill native birds. Wave power destroys local surfing breaks. Dams reroute ancient ahupua‘a flows.

Clean energy isn’t the enemy; climate change is. Rising seas will scrape away at Pele’s creations. Sacred sites will be lost to erosion. Native bird death rates will skyrocket as rising temperatures increase their predators’ habitat range.

Hawaii needs to start making changes and stop fighting the solution.

Malia Dickhens

Diamond Head

Feral cats not to blame for their condition

When I sat down at my computer today to respond to the letter about feral cats, I was at a loss as to how to answer (“Feral cats are invasive, destructive pests,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, April 5).

I don’t know how such hatred could be directed at any living creature.

It’s not the fault of the cats that they are feral. It’s the fault of the people who, when leaving the islands, tossed their pets out the door like they were so much garbage, leaving them to fend for themselves. Some owners must share the blame, too, for not keeping their pets safe inside their homes. Cats don’t need to go outside.

They are quite happy with a a few toys, a window through which to watch Kitty TV, and, most importantly, a loving mom and dad.

Killing these poor cats is a horrendous idea. The trap, spay and neuter programs are a civilized and humane way of helping both the cats and people.

Carol F. Carpenter

Makiki

Humans are the most dangerous species

Wow, oh wow (“Feral cats are invasive, destructive pests,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, April 5).

Letter-writer Beverly Kai thinks the solution is to exterminate them. I’m seeing a more destructive invasive pest called humans whose solution is to kill or remove anything of which they don’t approve.

These animals were dumped by uncaring humans or unfortunately got loose. It’s not their fault.

“Worldwide, feral cats are considered one of the most dangerous invasive species of them all.” Wrong: Humans are, as evident in this letter calling for the extermination of feral cats.

We will never be an intelligent species if this is our solution.

Liz Dunn

Makiki

Government should be run like a business

We need to look at our taxes as our investment and vote for qualified, honest people with business sense instead of lifetime politicians who don’t know how to use our money wisely to increase our investment, rather than finding ways to shovel it into their pockets.

All facets of our government need to be treated as a business in order for our annual investments to flourish. Only then can we begin paying less in taxes and reap benefits for health, education, welfare, housing and more. We need people with business acumen and vision, not the career political parasites that exist in both parties. We need to vote the person, not the party.

Let’s all “wake up,” not “woke”!

Lincoln Whang

Hauula

