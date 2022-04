Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jenalyn Ng was crowned 2022 Narcissus Queen on Saturday as the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii presented the 72nd Narcissus Queen Pageant at Saint Louis School’s Mamiya Theatre. Read more

Jenalyn Ng was crowned 2022 Narcissus Queen on Saturday as the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii presented the 72nd Narcissus Queen Pageant at Saint Louis School’s Mamiya Theatre.

Ng, 26, is a graduate of Kaiser High School and the University of Hawaii at Manoa where she earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and elementary education. She is currently employed as a preschool teacher and education specialist at the UH-Manoa Children’s Center, and is working on a master’s degree in curriculum studies.

In addition to winning the title, Ng also earned the title Miss Popularity.

First Princess Laura Lyn Tan won the talent category and was voted Miss Congeniality.

Second Princess Mae Tonge, Third Princess Zena Li Demapan and Fourth Princess Juliana Chang complete this year’s court.

Ng and her four princesses will represent the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii, the local Chinese community and the state of Hawaii throughout the Year of the Tiger.

For more information, visit chinesechamber.com or call 808-533-3181.