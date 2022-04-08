19-year-old Erik Willis found guilty in Kahala Beach stabbing
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:04 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
HAWAII NEWS NOW
Erik Willis was found guilty Thursday of attempted murder in the second degree stemming from the July 2020 stabbing of Melia Kalahiki at Kahala Beach. He is seen in the courtroom of Judge Kevin Souza.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree