19-year-old Erik Willis found guilty in Kahala Beach stabbing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

19-year-old Erik Willis found guilty in Kahala Beach stabbing

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.
  • HAWAII NEWS NOW Erik Willis was found guilty Thursday of attempted murder in the second degree stemming from the July 2020 stabbing of Melia Kalahiki at Kahala Beach. He is seen in the courtroom of Judge Kevin Souza.

    Erik Willis was found guilty Thursday of attempted murder in the second degree stemming from the July 2020 stabbing of Melia Kalahiki at Kahala Beach. He is seen in the courtroom of Judge Kevin Souza.

An Oahu Circuit Court jury on Thursday found a 19-year-old Niu Valley man guilty of second-degree attempted murder in the July 8, 2020, stabbing of a 17-year-old girl on Kahala Beach. Read more

