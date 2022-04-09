comscore Editorial: Finding a new landfill site | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Finding a new landfill site

  • Today
  • Updated 8:21 p.m.

Choosing the site to replace the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill has become an exercise in futility. Since it opened in September 1989, the landfill has expanded and numerous deadlines to close it — going back to 2005 — were subsequently extended. Read more

