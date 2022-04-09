Editorial: Help for Hawaii households

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The statistics ring an alarm, and should spur action to improve conditions statewide. While we’re heartened by the state’s action this year on food-stamp benefits and free school meals, and hope for legislation on a refundable Earned Income Tax Credit and an increased minimum wage, far more is needed.

Nearly half of all children in Hawaii lived in financially struggling households three years ago, before the COVID- 19 pandemic surfaced, according to a newly released Aloha United Way report. Those numbers have only increased as the pandemic imposed extra burdens on low-wage earners.

The report, “ALICE in Focus: Children,” found that 35% of Hawaii’s children — yes, more than 1 in 3 — lived with working parents who earn more than the federal poverty level, yet less than what it costs to meet the basic costs of living: housing, child care, health care, transportation and a smartphone plan. “ALICE” is shorthand for “asset-limited, income-constrained, employed,” and these are ALICE families.

In total, about 139,500 kids live in households that don’t have enough money to pay the bills, a situation that stresses family stability and threatens access to adequate nutrition, shelter, health care and education. This includes 12% of Hawaii’s children who live below the federally determined poverty line.

Some hopeful signs, if leaders can muster the political will to improve policies:

>> Last month, Gov. David Ige signed an emergency proclamation extending Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, amounting to more than $18 million in federal funds monthly, through May 24. Clearly, however, need remains after that.

>> A federal costs waiver provided for free school lunches during the 2021-2022 school year. But families will wince when the bill becomes due again next year.

>> House Bill 510 continues the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), through 2028 and would make it fully refundable. AUW estimates that this would boost the incomes of more than 98,000 residents by an average of $424, welcome relief for income-restrained families.

>> HB 2510 would raise the state’s minimum wage to $18 by 2026. This is desperately needed.

Going forward, sustained advancements in providing affordable housing and quality education are two of our biggest needs. These would truly be game-changers.