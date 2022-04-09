Bill calls for markers at significant sites to honor former President Barack Obama

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A bill to place historical markers throughout the state at sites significant to the life of Hawaii-born President Barack Obama passed through the state Senate Committee on Ways and Means in a Friday hearing. Read more

Rep. Cedric Gates (D, Waianae), who introduced House Bill 2329, said the markers would serve as points of recognition of the former president, whose accomplishments impacted people around the world.

According to the latest version of the bill, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources would consult with the Hawaii Tourism Authority and the state Foundation on Culture and the Arts to decide which sites would be appropriate for markers.

In cases where an identified location falls on private property, property owner consent would be required to place a marker either on private property or on nearby public property. If the property owner does not consent to either, the marker would not be placed.

Gates said the markers would give a kamaaina public figure, who has been an inspiration to many, including Gates, due recognition. “Given that we are in an island state and we’re in the middle of the Pacific, it sometimes feels like we can’t effect change across the international community,” Gates said. “But as we have seen with President Barack Obama, that’s not true.”

The state has honored other important political figures such as the late U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye with several places renamed to honor legacy. In Inouye’s case, several buildings, a Navy destroyer and Hono­lulu’s international airport are now his namesakes. But the state has yet to give this type of recognition to Obama, Gates said.

In written testimony supporting HB 2329, HTA President and CEO John De Fries said the markers would be important in educating the public about Hawaii’s kama­aina president.

Obama, the 44th president of the United States, “attended Punahou School while living at Punahou Circle Apartments in Makiki, and worked at a nearby Baskin-Robbins as a teen. He also attended Noelani Elementary School.

De Fries said Obama is noteworthy to the state, in part, because he has credited his world view and personal values to the variety of cultures that Hawaii exposed him to in his upbringing.

Gates said, “We want that to be the message for our residents here in Hawaii, that even though you’re born here, raised here and you’ve been operating here all your life, it doesn’t mean that you can’t effect that global change that we have seen with President Obama.”

Also, the committee on Ways and Means forwarded HB 2475, which would declare July 31 a state day of observance to commemorate King Kauikeaouli Kamehameha III’s restoration of the Hawaiian government after a British navy captain seized control for a five-month period in 1843.

The proposed day of observance would differ from the 13 paid state holidays, when government offices are closed and state and county workers receive paid time off. Instead, the proposed Restoration Day, or La Hoihoi Ea, would join the list of 23 other proclaimed days of observance, such as Arbor Day and Lei Day, according to the state government website.

Adam Jansen, the archivist for the Hawaii State Archives, said he hopes the bill will help educate modern society about the masterful way Kamehameha navigated the traumatizing overthrow and led Hawaii in gaining diplomatic recognition on the world stage.