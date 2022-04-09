comscore Bill calls for markers at significant sites to honor former President Barack Obama | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill calls for markers at significant sites to honor former President Barack Obama

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE Barack Obama attended Punahou School.

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    Barack Obama attended Punahou School.

A bill to place historical markers throughout the state at sites significant to the life of Hawaii-born President Barack Obama passed through the state Senate Committee on Ways and Means in a Friday hearing. Read more

Previous Story
Bill commemorates 1843 restoration of Hawaiian kingdom

Scroll Up