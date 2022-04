Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cal Poly shortstop Maddie Amos hit two home runs and drove in eight runs to lead the Mustangs to a sweep of the University of Hawaii softball team in Friday’s Big West doubleheader at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

In the first game, Amos’ three-run homer highlighted the Mustangs’ five-run first inning in a 7-3 win. The first seven Mustangs reached base against UH freshman Brianna Lopez, who gave up 12 hits, struck out four and walked three in the complete-game loss. Krystyna Allman (6-11) earned the win for Cal Poly.

Nawai Kaupe hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Haley Johnson added a solo shot in the fourth to account for UH’s scoring.

Amos went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer and drove in five runs to lead a 12-2 Cal Poly rout in the second game. Hailey Prahm also homered for the Mustangs and Kate Judy struck out 12 in a complete-game victory. Maya Nakamura went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer for UH (13-13, 7-4 Big West), which dropped out of a tie for first place in the conference.

UH and Cal Poly close the series with a single game today at 6 p.m. at RWSS.