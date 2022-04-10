comscore Column: Don’t let House gut the minimum wage bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Don’t let House gut the minimum wage bill

  • By Nate Hix
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.

Hawaii’s House and Senate have both passed bills to raise the minimum wage to at least $18. The House’s bill would get to that figure by 2028. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Finding a new landfill site

Scroll Up