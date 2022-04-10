Vital statistics — April 1 to April 7, 2022

Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, April 1-7

>> Krystal Ballesteros Aguirre and Jacob Kaipo Okekai Ramos Manuel

>> Alexis Robert Alcocer and Jennifer Zamora-Balderas

>> Christopher Lono Awong and Irae Kamaile Kong

>> Glenda Marie Bellamy and Keith Lamonta Gaddy

>> Jessica Dawn Boyd and Brian Anthony Johnson

>> Chevette Tiffany Kauilani Burgess and Jonah Micah Nicholson

>> Emanuel Cardenas and Rosa Nely Chavez Estrada

>> Jessica Paola Carino Bravo and Bob Garcia

>> Chelstan Kaleka Kiyohiko Dat Ming Char and Keala Marie Richard

>> Ryan Michelle Cordoba- Haywood and Melvin Tyrone- Earl Venema

>> Richie Galmente Cuellar and Lachelle Lydia Rodriguez

>> Tyler Joseph Dernulc and Noah Paul Tyner

>> William Chen Dou and Rachel Nicole Moore

>> Deannah Marie Edwards and Christopher Michael Krbec

>> Sieda Jalise Felder and Ryan Andrew Hill

>> Margaret Susan Fowler and John Lewis Conley

>> Mahesh Francis and Melina Manuela Polit Dillon

>> Joshua Gabijan Gabrillo and Christine Pompa Pillos

>> Kiley Lee Giuffre and Brandon William Hunt

>> Carter Jeffrey Halfhide and Kimberlee Jayne Arleth

>> Chaicee Elizabeth Jacobs and Blake Michael Parsons

>> Ronald James Jumbelick and Kellie Anne Wisecarver

>> Terence Yeck Teng Li and Patricia Holly Chang

>> Chang Liu and Kunyao Liu

>> Laura Cecilia Lopez and Scott Andrew Johnsen

>> Trinity Jolie Mack and Pierre Xavier Moore

>> Jordan Ray Castro Murao and Megan Pudiquet Dolores

>> Yumiko Nakagawa and Jarrett Takeshi Oshiro

>> Pamela Jane Nelson and Daniel Scott Bayless

>> Mandy Wensen Ng and Andrew James Johnson

>> Tanner Jeffery Stouffer Ockey and Maybel Digay Credo

>> Kandis Cheyenne Osborne and Wesley Robert Vancour

>> Kurt Russell Purdy and Shanelle Crystal Hernandez

>> Paris Ashley Reynolds and Shanice Ann Taylor

>> Jacob Daniel Royalty and Malcolm David Legloahec

>> Casey Eamekealoha Sakaguchi and Jhonross Padayao Padamada

>> Christopher Julian Saldana and Marina Martinez

>> Cesario Salinas Jr. and Rebecca Lynn Torres

>> Dana Elisabeth Seguin and Logan Chase Hadley

>> Lyle Christopher Smith and Whitney Marie Van Hise

>> Shane Psalm Smith and Kylee Elise Todd

>> William Piilani Soares and Charmaine Kuliaheu‘iokalani Kekahuna

>> Ryan Anthony Stuehrmann and Rebecca Ann Bailey

>> Christine Young Emiko Takara and Stuart Phillip Miller

>> Ty Terukuni Tanaka and Ayumi Ikemizu

>> Lafoga Stanley Tokio and Tyana Simau Marie Gipson

>> Arthur Jett Tran and Larisa Maureen Patrick

>> Cristobal Vasquez-Trejo and Sydney Setsuko Kalehuaoawini Dennison

>> Raymond Andrew York Sr. and Annmarie Ruiz

>> Mary Justine Young and Neb Razec Tomas Sotto

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, April 1-7

>> Eden Cosette Araki

>> Rylen Takao Arii

>> Destan-Scott Kamehana‘okapu‘uwai Bailey

>> Dalainsuvd Rose Batbaatar

>> Lavatai Lamar Beauchamp

>> Deborah Mamirina Bokai

>> Kana‘i Naiwi Burns

>> Kooper Kamakanaulolohi Clarion-Lum Ho

>> Kai Avery Coon

>> Nikolai Ezra Abad Corpuz

>> Zekia Anne Leilani Cortez-Oliva

>> Milani Elaysia Davis

>> Raffaello Kekani Kahuila Ho‘ohi‘e ‘O Ka Wailele Anuenue Diionno

>> Ariyana-Marie Ku‘uanelaokalani Akamai Kaleikaumaka Espiritu

>> Benjamin Ezra Kai Fain

>> Naeakealoha Zoia Lemalutu’itupou Falevai

>> Liliumaikaainaehaihoalaiahou­mekekaulike Nubia Forgione

>> Walter Francis Forsberg

>> Kuhelaokeawe‘ula Naone Fox

>> Mars Salter Freeman

>> Mason Roi Banlao Garma

>> Isaiah Martin Gomez

>> Kingston Zakari Halley

>> Franco Zimmer Heald

>> Raiden Akio ‘A‘ali‘ikumakani Ho

>> Thea’leena Jeni Isisaki

>> Enzo Apollo Agcaoili Jamorabon

>> John Maddex Chin Javier

>> Shaylee-Ann Napua Keanuenuehiwahiwa Joseph-Wright

>> Sovereign Keaunui-E‘o Mai Tolupene Kaanaana

>> Raizo Zayn Makoa Kageno

>> ‘Olena Maria Kahili-Guerrero

>> Prem Mahinaimaunakea Haneul Kang-Adip

>> Maverick Kekahuna Satoshi Dallas Kaonohi

>> Shyston-Tru Brandon Holomoana Kaulia-Molina

>> Lorenzo `Aho‘eitu Ka‘imiokamaluhia Kahikinaakala Kava

>> Banks Steven Yoshihito Kiriu

>> Mia Katsue Knight

>> Remi Leonahe Kuaana

>> Jeannie Kamailelauli‘ili‘i La‘au Kaneshiro

>> Shia Kanaupakakahakaimae‘ole Laimana

>> Olivia Faith Langston

>> Axil Keuaakepo Larson

>> Lineni Faith Kumuni ’I He ’Ofa Liongitau

>> Takeo Laurent Low

>> Moxie Ha Vu Luong

>> Ruiheng Kai Ma

>> Izaac Kanaloa Matautia

>> Blaise Stephane Mbog Jr.

>> Liam Craig McCrary

>> Patrick Nolan McFall

>> Drew Kaulike Melton-Kitagawa

>> Mahina Ku‘uipo Ka‘iulanio‘kai­nani Meyer-Rin

>> Otto Henward Miyabara- Treschuk

>> Sophia Alohi Miyamoto

>> Ana Kilinahe Moratin

>> Ariya Minea Kalea Nakamura

>> Gaige Makana Nakamura

>> Piilanikealaoni‘Ihau Ariimihi Ardythe Jimi Napoleon

>> Josiah Tui Neiufi

>> Colin Kiyoshi Nhieu

>> Kalae‘o‘io Kahaika­malie Oana-Momoa- Rogers

>> Elizabeth Iolani Aaliyah Pale

>> Momi Eun Su Parker

>> Oakes Albert Pono Pattison

>> Sadie Rose Phillips

>> Jaylee Kauala‘i Pi‘imauna

>> Tahina-Lyne ’Alo ’Ofa Mo’oni Keanelaho‘opomaikaikalani Punivai

>> Ayla Rae Kahealani Reylubong

>> Rhyse Ka‘uilani‘imi‘ike Riveira

>> Matteo Nicholas Onate Rota

>> Sherwin Sagadraca Sales Jr.

>> Xiyer Cove Lau Salondaka

>> Guenevere Rita Schweiss

>> Tristan Keali‘i He‘e Nalu Segobia

>> Rainn Kaimana Ernest Shea

>> Jameson Drew Sheean

>> Paisley Rae Sikes

>> Khya Rei Kanoepiliika‘ala Silva

>> Lennox James Smith

>> Devin-John Nanikailipuuwai Sumner

>> Brian George-Dicky Tabion

>> Lincoln Lanakila Solomona Tai

>> Safiyah Lakota Marie Taylor

>> Theodore Kikaha Teramae- Kaehuaea

>> Joshua Isaac Tomceac

>> Noah Kenji Tucker

>> Olivia Rose Ventura

>> Ryder Archer Williams

>> Sara Jane Won

>> Luke Andrew Woodward

>> Tytan Wenting Zheng

>> Wailana Jade Ziegler