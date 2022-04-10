Vital statistics — April 1 to April 7, 2022

Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, April 1-7
>> Krystal Ballesteros Aguirre and Jacob Kaipo Okekai Ramos Manuel
>> Alexis Robert Alcocer and Jennifer Zamora-Balderas
>> Christopher Lono Awong and Irae Kamaile Kong
>> Glenda Marie Bellamy and Keith Lamonta Gaddy
>> Jessica Dawn Boyd and Brian Anthony Johnson
>> Chevette Tiffany Kauilani Burgess and Jonah Micah Nicholson
>> Emanuel Cardenas and Rosa Nely Chavez Estrada
>> Jessica Paola Carino Bravo and Bob Garcia
>> Chelstan Kaleka Kiyohiko Dat Ming Char and Keala Marie Richard
>> Ryan Michelle Cordoba- Haywood and Melvin Tyrone- Earl Venema
>> Richie Galmente Cuellar and Lachelle Lydia Rodriguez
>> Tyler Joseph Dernulc and Noah Paul Tyner
>> William Chen Dou and Rachel Nicole Moore
>> Deannah Marie Edwards and Christopher Michael Krbec
>> Sieda Jalise Felder and Ryan Andrew Hill
>> Margaret Susan Fowler and John Lewis Conley
>> Mahesh Francis and Melina Manuela Polit Dillon
>> Joshua Gabijan Gabrillo and Christine Pompa Pillos
>> Kiley Lee Giuffre and Brandon William Hunt
>> Carter Jeffrey Halfhide and Kimberlee Jayne Arleth
>> Chaicee Elizabeth Jacobs and Blake Michael Parsons
>> Ronald James Jumbelick and Kellie Anne Wisecarver
>> Terence Yeck Teng Li and Patricia Holly Chang
>> Chang Liu and Kunyao Liu
>> Laura Cecilia Lopez and Scott Andrew Johnsen
>> Trinity Jolie Mack and Pierre Xavier Moore
>> Jordan Ray Castro Murao and Megan Pudiquet Dolores
>> Yumiko Nakagawa and Jarrett Takeshi Oshiro
>> Pamela Jane Nelson and Daniel Scott Bayless
>> Mandy Wensen Ng and Andrew James Johnson
>> Tanner Jeffery Stouffer Ockey and Maybel Digay Credo
>> Kandis Cheyenne Osborne and Wesley Robert Vancour
>> Kurt Russell Purdy and Shanelle Crystal Hernandez
>> Paris Ashley Reynolds and Shanice Ann Taylor
>> Jacob Daniel Royalty and Malcolm David Legloahec
>> Casey Eamekealoha Sakaguchi and Jhonross Padayao Padamada
>> Christopher Julian Saldana and Marina Martinez
>> Cesario Salinas Jr. and Rebecca Lynn Torres
>> Dana Elisabeth Seguin and Logan Chase Hadley
>> Lyle Christopher Smith and Whitney Marie Van Hise
>> Shane Psalm Smith and Kylee Elise Todd
>> William Piilani Soares and Charmaine Kuliaheu‘iokalani Kekahuna
>> Ryan Anthony Stuehrmann and Rebecca Ann Bailey
>> Christine Young Emiko Takara and Stuart Phillip Miller
>> Ty Terukuni Tanaka and Ayumi Ikemizu
>> Lafoga Stanley Tokio and Tyana Simau Marie Gipson
>> Arthur Jett Tran and Larisa Maureen Patrick
>> Cristobal Vasquez-Trejo and Sydney Setsuko Kalehuaoawini Dennison
>> Raymond Andrew York Sr. and Annmarie Ruiz
>> Mary Justine Young and Neb Razec Tomas Sotto
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, April 1-7
>> Eden Cosette Araki
>> Rylen Takao Arii
>> Destan-Scott Kamehana‘okapu‘uwai Bailey
>> Dalainsuvd Rose Batbaatar
>> Lavatai Lamar Beauchamp
>> Deborah Mamirina Bokai
>> Kana‘i Naiwi Burns
>> Kooper Kamakanaulolohi Clarion-Lum Ho
>> Kai Avery Coon
>> Nikolai Ezra Abad Corpuz
>> Zekia Anne Leilani Cortez-Oliva
>> Milani Elaysia Davis
>> Raffaello Kekani Kahuila Ho‘ohi‘e ‘O Ka Wailele Anuenue Diionno
>> Ariyana-Marie Ku‘uanelaokalani Akamai Kaleikaumaka Espiritu
>> Benjamin Ezra Kai Fain
>> Naeakealoha Zoia Lemalutu’itupou Falevai
>> Liliumaikaainaehaihoalaiahoumekekaulike Nubia Forgione
>> Walter Francis Forsberg
>> Kuhelaokeawe‘ula Naone Fox
>> Mars Salter Freeman
>> Mason Roi Banlao Garma
>> Isaiah Martin Gomez
>> Kingston Zakari Halley
>> Franco Zimmer Heald
>> Raiden Akio ‘A‘ali‘ikumakani Ho
>> Thea’leena Jeni Isisaki
>> Enzo Apollo Agcaoili Jamorabon
>> John Maddex Chin Javier
>> Shaylee-Ann Napua Keanuenuehiwahiwa Joseph-Wright
>> Sovereign Keaunui-E‘o Mai Tolupene Kaanaana
>> Raizo Zayn Makoa Kageno
>> ‘Olena Maria Kahili-Guerrero
>> Prem Mahinaimaunakea Haneul Kang-Adip
>> Maverick Kekahuna Satoshi Dallas Kaonohi
>> Shyston-Tru Brandon Holomoana Kaulia-Molina
>> Lorenzo `Aho‘eitu Ka‘imiokamaluhia Kahikinaakala Kava
>> Banks Steven Yoshihito Kiriu
>> Mia Katsue Knight
>> Remi Leonahe Kuaana
>> Jeannie Kamailelauli‘ili‘i La‘au Kaneshiro
>> Shia Kanaupakakahakaimae‘ole Laimana
>> Olivia Faith Langston
>> Axil Keuaakepo Larson
>> Lineni Faith Kumuni ’I He ’Ofa Liongitau
>> Takeo Laurent Low
>> Moxie Ha Vu Luong
>> Ruiheng Kai Ma
>> Izaac Kanaloa Matautia
>> Blaise Stephane Mbog Jr.
>> Liam Craig McCrary
>> Patrick Nolan McFall
>> Drew Kaulike Melton-Kitagawa
>> Mahina Ku‘uipo Ka‘iulanio‘kainani Meyer-Rin
>> Otto Henward Miyabara- Treschuk
>> Sophia Alohi Miyamoto
>> Ana Kilinahe Moratin
>> Ariya Minea Kalea Nakamura
>> Gaige Makana Nakamura
>> Piilanikealaoni‘Ihau Ariimihi Ardythe Jimi Napoleon
>> Josiah Tui Neiufi
>> Colin Kiyoshi Nhieu
>> Kalae‘o‘io Kahaikamalie Oana-Momoa- Rogers
>> Elizabeth Iolani Aaliyah Pale
>> Momi Eun Su Parker
>> Oakes Albert Pono Pattison
>> Sadie Rose Phillips
>> Jaylee Kauala‘i Pi‘imauna
>> Tahina-Lyne ’Alo ’Ofa Mo’oni Keanelaho‘opomaikaikalani Punivai
>> Ayla Rae Kahealani Reylubong
>> Rhyse Ka‘uilani‘imi‘ike Riveira
>> Matteo Nicholas Onate Rota
>> Sherwin Sagadraca Sales Jr.
>> Xiyer Cove Lau Salondaka
>> Guenevere Rita Schweiss
>> Tristan Keali‘i He‘e Nalu Segobia
>> Rainn Kaimana Ernest Shea
>> Jameson Drew Sheean
>> Paisley Rae Sikes
>> Khya Rei Kanoepiliika‘ala Silva
>> Lennox James Smith
>> Devin-John Nanikailipuuwai Sumner
>> Brian George-Dicky Tabion
>> Lincoln Lanakila Solomona Tai
>> Safiyah Lakota Marie Taylor
>> Theodore Kikaha Teramae- Kaehuaea
>> Joshua Isaac Tomceac
>> Noah Kenji Tucker
>> Olivia Rose Ventura
>> Ryder Archer Williams
>> Sara Jane Won
>> Luke Andrew Woodward
>> Tytan Wenting Zheng
>> Wailana Jade Ziegler
