As immediate past president of the Honolulu League of Women Voters, I celebrated the Hawaii Supreme Court’s decision last fall rejecting the “gut and replace” shenanigans all too often employed late in a legislative session to remove the content of a bill and replace it with something that never received the three required readings in each chamber.

The ruling struck at the heart of the legislative process and should give pause to legislators itching to find a place in a bill already introduced to insert new language, however well-intentioned the changes may be.

How long before legislators found “creative” solutions around the “new” restrictions that in fact date back to the Republic of Hawaii Constitution of 1894?

Senate Bill 775, a bill unanimously passed in the Senate, is the answer. Introduced to adjust transient accommodations tax revenues based on yearly visitor arrivals, the House version diverts $30 million to a commission to award grants to nonprofits addressing impacts on natural resources.

So much for constitutional requirements.

Nancy Davlantes

Kaneohe

Amid horrific Ukraine war, actions of humanity

The horrific violence in Ukraine, including widely recognized war crimes, brings out the worst behavior in some humans, but in others the best.

Given the extremely disturbing and depressing daily news in the media about this catastrophe, although nothing compared to the hell traumatized Ukrainians including children are facing, it may help to think about the positives emerging.

For example, within Ukraine, heroic emergency, medical, and other personnel are caring for injured victims. Neighbors help victims to survive with food, drink, shelter, and other necessities. Some donate blood. Musicians perform to lift spirits.

In solidarity, neighboring countries offer terrorized refugees in limbo food, drink, gifts, housing, schooling, jobs and other assistance, demonstrating extraordinary empathy, compassion, kindness and generosity. People in many countries donate humanitarian assistance.

In the midst of war there is also humanity, nonviolence and peace. Eventually they may prevail. What more can everyone do to make that happen?

Leslie E. Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

Lawyer for HEI is wrong choice for PUC position

Please don’t accept Naomi Kuwaye, Gov. David Ige’s Public Utilities Commission nominee, into the PUC.

Kuwaye has had a stellar career representing Hawaiian Electric (HEI) over the years, showing a deep commitment to big developers and an impressive record bolstering corporate rights. How can we expect this person to fight for families getting their lights turned off?

Founders of HEI were among the colonizers of Hawaii who orchestrated the overthrow of Hawaii’s sovereign government. And what has HEI done for Hawaii lately? On Molokai we pay 400% the national average for electricity. We have zero grid-scale renewable projects deployed. Do you remember HEI’s big promise that Molokai would be 100% renewable … by 2022?

This ole-boy style of rewarding corporate execs with public advocacy positions is disrespectful and painfully counterproductive.

Please find us a utilities expert with a history of work in energy justice and equity. Do not let Gov. Ige’s special interests send Hawaii backward now.

Todd Yamashita

Kaunakakai, Molokai

Still time for win-win solution for Haiku Stairs

In Shiyana Thenabadu’s recent commentary, she pointed out that the budgeted cost to tear down the Haiku Stairs has gone from $1 million to $1.3 million in just one year (“Find middle ground on controversial Windward side issues,” Island Voices, April 5). That may be a drop in the bucket.

About 20 years ago, the city spent $875,000 to repair the stairs. In 2011, The Nakoa Companies Inc., the contractor that worked on those repairs, informed a city employee that the estimated cost for the helicopter alone would be $1.3 million. Add to that soil and rockfall mitigation and stabilization, dumpsters, labor and other costs, and it’s very likely total costs would be more than triple the $1.3 million that’s currently included in Bill 14, the city’s proposed operating budget.

The Friends of Haiku Stairs has received significant private funding and would like to take over responsibility for the stairs.

Rather than spend precious taxpayer funds on removing the Haiku Stairs, the city would be wise to work with this group to arrive at a win-win situation.

Natalie Iwasa

Hawaii Kai

Marathon cut off Waikiki streets with little notice

I am very dismayed about the Hapalua half-marathon held on Sunday. The route of the marathon closed off Kalakaua, Diamond Head and Kapahulu avenues. Every entrance and exit to Waikiki was closed off. Whoever organizes marathons in this area needs to know that in Waikiki, especially from Kakakaua to Coconut Avenues, there are five condominium buildings that are owned and occupied by elderly who require home/hospice care. I am a caregiver who services clients in that area and there was nothing on the news or newspaper informing the public about alternate routes during the marathon.

This created an inconvenience for everyone trying to get in or out of Waikiki, especially the kupuna who need care. Could the organizer of such events be a little more akamai about notifying the public? Especially about alternate routes that can be taken during the event.

There was a lot of pilikia that could have been avoided had the public been informed properly.

Pili Sika

McCully

Anger over attack on combat vet, girlfriend

As a Native Hawaiian veteran, born and raised in this Aloha State, it angers and shames me to read about a combat veteran and his girlfriend being thrown to the ground, kicked and beaten by four to six local young punks, probably (“Violent attack raises concern,” Star-Advertiser, April 12). I hope the cops catch these guys and arrest them for hate crimes.

My apologies to this young couple, from this kupuna. Please believe me when I say not all natives are like these young idiots who assaulted you. Please take care and be safe.

Art Frank

Makaha

