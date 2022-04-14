Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – April 14, 2022 Today Updated 10:23 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASEBALL ILH Division I Tournament: Maryknoll vs. Punahou, Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m. GOLF LPGA: Lotte Championship, 7 a.m., at Hoakalei Country Club. SOFTBALL ILH, Division II: Pac-Five at Punahou; Sacred Hearts at Mid-Pacific; Damien vs. Maryknoll at Sand Island Field. Games start at 4 p.m. OIA East Division I: Kaiser at Kailua; Castle vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate Field; Moanalua vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park Field. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA West Division I: Pearl City at Mililani; Waianae at Campbell; Leilehua at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m. VOLLEYBALL OIA East boys: Moanalua at Kahuku; Kaimuki at Kalaheo; Roosevelt at Kailua; Castle at Kalani; Kaiser at McKinley. Matches start at 5 p.m. FRIDAY BASEBALL OIA West: Mililani at Campbell, 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Radford at Waipahu, 3 p.m. GOLF LPGA: Lotte Championship, 7 a.m., at Hoakalei Country Club. SOFTBALL College: PacWest, doubleheader, Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon at Howard A. Okita Field. VOLLEYBALL ILH Tournament Second round Wednesday Varsity Boys Division I Punahou def. Hawaii Baptist 19-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 Kamehameha def. ‘Iolani 25-23, 25-13, 25-19 Varsity Boys Division II Saint Louis def. University 21- 25-, 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 15-7 OIA Wednesday Varsity boys Leilehua def. Kapolei 25-19, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18 Mililani def. Aiea 25-11, 25-10, 25-18 Pearl City def. Waianae 25-8, 25-11, 25-14 Junior varsity boys Kapolei def. Leilehua 21-15, 21-17 Mililani def. Aiea 16-21, 21-8, 15-12 Baseball OIA Wednesday Kalani 3, Roosevelt 2 W—Noah Matsumoto. L—Spurling. Leading hitters–Roos: Teixeira 2-2, HR, RBI, run. Kaln: Logan Ouchi 2-2, 2b, run; Cade Amine 2b, RBI. Waianae 10, Radford 2 W—S. Nagasako. L—C. Noble. Leading hitters—Wain: K. Kaho‘okele 3-4, 3b, 3 runs; L. Aona 2-4, 2b, RBI. Rad: C. Ogden 2-3, RBI, run. Water polo ILH Wednesday Varsity Girls Division I Punahou 8, Kamehameha 7 Goal scorers—KS: Kohia Rego 2, Reaves Dayton 2, Ava Gurney, Leina‘ala Wong, Jordyn Nishimura. Pun: Allison Kauahi 3, Kaylee Ogawa 2, Emma Luna 2, Mahina Damon. Mid-Pacific 9, ‘Iolani 6 Goal scorers—MPI: Maya Deguzman, Hoa Kukea-Schultz, Elilai Petko 4, Gabi Turnbull 3. Iol: Audrey Marie Dexter 3, Jennifer Reiter 2, Tria Boland. OIA Wednesday Varsity girls Mililani 16, Leilehua 5 Goal scorers—Mil: Leila Maynard 10, Morgan Russell 3, Sydney Yamamoto 2, Sydnee Nakmura. Lei: Taylor Smith 3, Penelope Gaspard, Takupahina Aliilua. Kalani 12, Pearl City 1 Goal scorers—Kaln: Alana Johnson 6, Isa Taylor 5, Moana Kozlowski. PC: Alexys Saena. SOFTBALL ILH Wednesday At Sand Island Maryknoll 12, Kamehameha 1 W—Jenna Sniffen. L—Li’i Sulusi. Leading hitters—KS: Donahue 2b. MS: Carys Murakami 2-3, 2b, RBI, run; Nellian McEnroe-Marinas, double, run; Ua Chung double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Jacie Hayata-Ano 2b, 2 RBIs. Makua Ali‘i Wednesday Hikina 15, Makules 14 Bad Company 21, Fat Katz 8 P.H. Shipyard 33, Go Deep 17 Sportsmen 15, Zen 13 Ho’O Ikaika 19, Action 15 Waipio 11, Lokahi 6 Xpress 12, Na Pueo 11 Hawaiians 26, Firehouse 13 Aikane 19, Hui Ohana 7 Yankees 14, Islanders 8 Golden Eagles 18, Na Kahuna 14 TENNIS BIG West Wednesday Women Hawai‘i 7, Cal Lutheran 0 At UH Tennis Complex Singles No. 1 – Léa Romain (UH) def. Mari Bufkin (CL), 6-2, 6-3 No. 2 – Satsuki Takamura (UH) def. Brennan Foreman (CL), 6-1, 6-0 No. 3 – Tal Talya Zandberg (UH) def. Sophia Gwrit (CL), 6-0, 6-1 No. 4 – Gitte Heynemans (UH) def. Luisa Garcia (CL), 6-1, 6-0 No. 5 – Madison Kim (UH) def. Carolina Groff Hinojosa (CL), 6-1, 6-2 No. 6 – Nidhi Surapaneni (UH) def. Lauren Sebastian, 6-1, 6-2 Doubles No. 1 – Satsuki Takamura/Léa Romain (UH) def. Mari Bufkin/Brennan Foreman (CL), 6-0 No. 2 – Tal Talya Zandberg/Gitte Heynemans (UH) def. Luisa Garcia/ Carolina Groff Hinojosa (CL), 6-4 No. 3 – Nidhi Surapaneni/Madison Kim (UH) def. Heidi Levanen/Joslin Seaberg (CL), 6-3 Previous Story Sarah Kemp bounces back from double bogey in frist roud of Lotte Championship