Scoreboard – April 14, 2022

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

ILH Division I Tournament: Maryknoll vs. Punahou, Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA: Lotte Championship, 7 a.m., at Hoakalei Country Club.

SOFTBALL

ILH, Division II: Pac-Five at Punahou;

Sacred Hearts at Mid-Pacific; Damien vs. Maryknoll at Sand Island Field. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA East Division I: Kaiser at Kailua; Castle vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate Field; Moanalua vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West Division I: Pearl City at Mililani; Waianae at Campbell; Leilehua at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East boys: Moanalua at Kahuku; Kaimuki at Kalaheo; Roosevelt at Kailua; Castle at Kalani; Kaiser at McKinley. Matches start at 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

OIA West: Mililani at Campbell, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Radford at Waipahu, 3 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA: Lotte Championship, 7 a.m., at Hoakalei Country Club.

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader,

Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon at Howard A. Okita Field.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Tournament

Second round

Wednesday

Varsity Boys Division I

Punahou def. Hawaii Baptist 19-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20

Kamehameha def. ‘Iolani 25-23, 25-13,

25-19

Varsity Boys Division II

Saint Louis def. University 21- 25-, 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 15-7

OIA

Wednesday

Varsity boys

Leilehua def. Kapolei 25-19, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18

Mililani def. Aiea 25-11, 25-10, 25-18

Pearl City def. Waianae 25-8, 25-11,

25-14

Junior varsity boys

Kapolei def. Leilehua 21-15, 21-17

Mililani def. Aiea 16-21, 21-8, 15-12

Baseball

OIA

Wednesday

Kalani 3, Roosevelt 2

W—Noah Matsumoto. L—Spurling.

Leading hitters–Roos: Teixeira 2-2, HR, RBI, run. Kaln: Logan Ouchi 2-2, 2b, run; Cade Amine 2b, RBI.

Waianae 10, Radford 2

W—S. Nagasako. L—C. Noble.

Leading hitters—Wain: K. Kaho‘okele 3-4, 3b, 3 runs; L. Aona 2-4, 2b, RBI.

Rad: C. Ogden 2-3, RBI, run.

Water polo

ILH

Wednesday

Varsity Girls Division I

Punahou 8, Kamehameha 7

Goal scorers—KS: Kohia Rego 2, Reaves Dayton 2, Ava Gurney, Leina‘ala Wong, Jordyn Nishimura. Pun: Allison Kauahi 3, Kaylee Ogawa 2, Emma Luna 2, Mahina Damon.

Mid-Pacific 9, ‘Iolani 6

Goal scorers—MPI: Maya Deguzman, Hoa Kukea-Schultz, Elilai Petko 4, Gabi Turnbull 3. Iol: Audrey Marie Dexter 3,

Jennifer Reiter 2, Tria Boland.

OIA

Wednesday

Varsity girls

Mililani 16, Leilehua 5

Goal scorers—Mil: Leila Maynard 10, Morgan Russell 3, Sydney Yamamoto 2, Sydnee Nakmura. Lei: Taylor Smith 3, Penelope Gaspard, Takupahina Aliilua.

Kalani 12, Pearl City 1

Goal scorers—Kaln: Alana Johnson 6, Isa Taylor 5, Moana Kozlowski. PC: Alexys Saena.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Wednesday

At Sand Island

Maryknoll 12, Kamehameha 1

W—Jenna Sniffen. L—Li’i Sulusi.

Leading hitters—KS: Donahue 2b. MS: Carys Murakami 2-3, 2b, RBI, run; Nellian McEnroe-Marinas, double, run; Ua Chung double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Jacie Hayata-Ano 2b, 2 RBIs.

Makua Ali‘i

Wednesday

Hikina 15, Makules 14

Bad Company 21, Fat Katz 8

P.H. Shipyard 33, Go Deep 17

Sportsmen 15, Zen 13

Ho’O Ikaika 19, Action 15

Waipio 11, Lokahi 6

Xpress 12, Na Pueo 11

Hawaiians 26, Firehouse 13

Aikane 19, Hui Ohana 7

Yankees 14, Islanders 8

Golden Eagles 18, Na Kahuna 14

TENNIS

BIG West

Wednesday

Women

Hawai‘i 7, Cal Lutheran 0

At UH Tennis Complex

Singles

No. 1 – Léa Romain (UH) def. Mari Bufkin (CL), 6-2, 6-3

No. 2 – Satsuki Takamura (UH) def.

Brennan Foreman (CL), 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 – Tal Talya Zandberg (UH) def.

Sophia Gwrit (CL), 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 – Gitte Heynemans (UH) def. Luisa Garcia (CL), 6-1, 6-0

No. 5 – Madison Kim (UH) def. Carolina Groff Hinojosa (CL), 6-1, 6-2

No. 6 – Nidhi Surapaneni (UH) def. Lauren Sebastian, 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 – Satsuki Takamura/Léa Romain (UH) def. Mari Bufkin/Brennan Foreman (CL), 6-0

No. 2 – Tal Talya Zandberg/Gitte Heynemans (UH) def. Luisa Garcia/

Carolina Groff Hinojosa (CL), 6-4

No. 3 – Nidhi Surapaneni/Madison Kim (UH) def. Heidi Levanen/Joslin Seaberg (CL), 6-3