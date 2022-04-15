Rainbow Wahine add another Australian, Meg Jefferson

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In continuing to replenish its roster, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball program renewed its connection to Australia.

The Rainbow Wahine announced Thursday the signing of 6-foot-3 forward Meg Jefferson as a transfer from Virginia.

Jefferson is originally from Sydney, continuing the presence from Down Under on the roster after Amy Atwell (South Perth) completed her career in the NCAA Tournament last month.

Jefferson will enroll at UH as a graduate student and will have two years of eligibility with the Wahine.

“She will bring immediate experience to our post play having played significant minutes for (Virginia),” UH coach Laura Beeman said in a release from the school. “Meg will be a great fit in our locker room with her team-first attitude and commitment to winning. We are also excited to continue our recruiting efforts in Australia by bringing another Aussie to the program.”

Jefferson appeared in 31 games with four starts in three seasons at Virginia. She saw limited minutes as a freshman and was averaging 12.7 points on 73% shooting three games into the 2020-21 season before suffering an injury. She played in 13 games last season before entering the transfer portal.

Jefferson also played on both the New South Wales U-19 and U-20 Australian National Teams. She joins UH’s incoming class of guards Jovi Lefotu, Lily Wahinekapu and Avery Watkins and forward Imani Perez.