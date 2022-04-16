Hele lanakila ka ‘elemakula i ke ala, ‘a‘ole e hana ‘ino ‘ia

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Synopsis: The story of a 29-year-old male who set fire to a 79-year-old pedestrian in Chinatown is extremely disturbing. With no apparent motive, how do we process this? When Kamehameha I said that elders and children should be able to walk the streets without being accosted, it offered real protection.

Aloha mai nö käkou e oæu poæe hoa luana like i ke ehu ahiahi o ke ola honua æana. Aia kekahi moæolelo nühou hoæomänaæonaæo i hoæolaha æia maila i ka pule nei, no kekahi æelemakule i höæino wale æia i ke ala ma ke Kaona Päkë o Honolulu nei. He æelemakule ia nona nä makahiki he 79, a e hele mälie wale ana æo ia ma ka pïpä alanui o ua kaona nei i ka wä i änehe mai ai kahi kolohe me käna hiæa ahi. Me ka æike æole æia mai e ka æelemakule, kïkoæo akula ka lima o ua kolohe nei, kahi e paæa ana käna hiæa ahi, a hoæä aæela i ke ahi ma ka pälule o ua æelemakule nei. I ka lapa æana aæe o ke ahi, æo ka æauheæe akula nö ia o kahi kolohe me ka waiho wale mai o ua æelemakule nei, e wela æino ana ke kua.

E hoæomaopopo käkou i ke känäwai kaulana a ka Möæï Kamehameha I o ke kau æana i ka wä i hili æia ai kona poæo i ka hoe: “E hele ka æelemakule, ka luahine, a me na kamaliæi a moe i ke ala æaæohe mea nana e hoæopilikia.” Aia këia æölelo i loko o ka puke a Pukui mä läua me Elbert, kahi i æohi æia ai nä æölelo noæeau he nui. æO këia æelemakule hoæi, e hele wale ana nö i ke ala, æaæohe wahi hana wale aku iä haæi, a ua hana æino wale æia mai nö! æAæole këia he hana pöä, æaæole he hoæopaæapaæa i lilo auaneæi i hakakä, a æaæole hoæi ia he hana e kü ai ka mäkaia. He hana æino paha ia na ka hehena? A he hana æino wale paha na ka mea æino? æO ia ihola nö ke æano o ka æino, he hana æino aku e hana wale ai nö.

Ua paæi wikiö æia këia hanana, a ua höæike æia hoæi këlä kaæaka e holo aku ana, kohu mea lä, ua æike æo ia i ka hewa o käna hana. Nui ka mahalo i ke kökua mai o kekahi kanaka i æike aku i ia hanana a i æeleu mai i ka hoæopio i ke ahi. I loko nö o ia æeleu, ua wela ka æili o ko ia ala kua holoæokoæa, a ua halihali æia aku æo ia i ka haukapila. æE æole ka æeleu loa o ua kanaka kökua nei, pau nö paha kahi æelemakule i ke ahi!

æO ua kolohe nei näna i lawelawe i ia hana kohu æole, ua æike æia kona helehelena e ke kahu kökua o ka hale pule Kakolika ma ia wahi kokoke aku nö, a ua höæike akula æo ia i ke æano æino o ua kolohe nei, he limanui a he æai läæau æona nö hoæi, a ma muli o käna kuhikuhi æana i loaæa koke ai këlä i nä mäkaæi. A he mahalo hoæi ka lokomaikaæi o nä hoa kanaka näna e makaæala a mälama hoæi i ka pono o ka poæe hapa ikaika a häpauea paha, i pömaikaæi ko käkou lähui kanaka iä läkou.

Ua höæike æia maila ka inoa o ua æeleao nei i æimi hele aku i nä lua poæi ma ke Kaona Päkë, æo ia hoæi æo Charles Burns. He 29 wale nö ona makahiki a ua hana æino akula i kahi kupuna i hänau mai he 50 makahiki ma mua ona. I këia mau lä a käkou e æike nei, kohu mea lä, ke mähuahua wale mai nei ka nui o këia æano hana æino æana. æAæole ma Hawaiæi wale nei nö, akä, aia nö ma nä wahi like æole. He hopena këia no ka maæi Kolona a i æole he hana na ka papaho e hoæowalewale ana i ka lehulehu i mea e hoæonui ai i ke kälä loaæa. Eia ka mea hilu loa, i këia moæolelo, ‘o ka inoa æohana o ua kolohe nei, æo ia nö æo Burns. ‘Ea, e ka makamaka he mana ko ka æölelo!

This column is coordinated by Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language at the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa.