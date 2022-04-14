comscore Man, 29, charged with arson after 79-year-old burned in Chinatown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 29, charged with arson after 79-year-old burned in Chinatown

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of arson after allegedly lighting a 79-year-old man’s clothes on fire at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza has been charged, Honolulu police said.

Charles Burns was arrested Wednesday in connection to an arson case that left the 79-year-old victim with first- and second-degree burns. Surveillance video shows a suspect approaching the victim from behind and lighting his torso on fire.

Burns today was charged for first-degree arson and third-degree promoting dangerous drugs, the Honolulu Police Department said this afternoon. His aggregate bail is set at $500,000.

Court records show that since the beginning of 2021, Burns has been cited multiple times for various offenses, including violating park rules, unauthorized camping and obstructing a sidewalk.

Burns is also a defendant in two ongoing criminal property damage cases, including one involving an assault charge. He’s also been charged with theft in another case.

Records show Burns has no local address.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Gilbert Gottfried was booked for Hawaii tour with Bill Maher
Next Story
S. Korea to remove most virus restrictions as omicron slows

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up