Man, 29, charged with arson after 79-year-old burned in Chinatown

A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of arson after allegedly lighting a 79-year-old man’s clothes on fire at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza has been charged, Honolulu police said.

Charles Burns was arrested Wednesday in connection to an arson case that left the 79-year-old victim with first- and second-degree burns. Surveillance video shows a suspect approaching the victim from behind and lighting his torso on fire.

Burns today was charged for first-degree arson and third-degree promoting dangerous drugs, the Honolulu Police Department said this afternoon. His aggregate bail is set at $500,000.

Court records show that since the beginning of 2021, Burns has been cited multiple times for various offenses, including violating park rules, unauthorized camping and obstructing a sidewalk.

Burns is also a defendant in two ongoing criminal property damage cases, including one involving an assault charge. He’s also been charged with theft in another case.

Records show Burns has no local address.