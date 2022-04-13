Police arrest man, 29, suspected of setting fire to man’s shirt in Chinatown

Honolulu police arrested a 29-year-old man today in connection with Tuesday’s first-degree arson case after he allegedly set fire to a 79-year-old man’s shirt or jacket, causing serious injuries to the victim at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza.

Police said the victim was walking in the plaza at 100 N. Beretania St. when an unknown male approached him and lit his shirt on fire shortly after 8 a.m.

Footage from a surveillance video at the plaza showed the suspect approaching the victim from behind.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the victim who suffered first-degree and second-degree burns to his back and neck. He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Police said the suspect fled the scene.

Officers arrested the man today on suspicion of first-degree arson and promoting dangerous drugs.