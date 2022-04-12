Man, 79, seriously injured in suspected arson case in Chinatown

A 79-year-old man was seriously injured in a suspected arson case in Chinatown this morning.
Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the man who suffered first-degree and second-degree burns to his back and neck at 100 N. Beretania St. at about 8 a.m.
He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
Honolulu police are investigating.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.