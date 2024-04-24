Man, 23, shot in leg in Nanakuli

Honolulu police are looking for the person who shot a 23-year-old man in the leg on Helelua Street in Nanakuli last night.

At about 8:40 p.m. last night, a 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old man told police their friend got into a fight with another man.

“… the victim and suspect got into a physical altercation which led to the suspect using a deadly instrument to injure the victim. The victim was transported to the Hospital in serious condition,” according to the Honolulu Police Department.

According to city Emergency Medical Services technicians, at about 8:43 p.m. last night, the 23-year-old man was found with an “apparent gunshot wound to the leg.”

No arrests have been made in the case and an attempted murder in the second degree investigation is ongoing.