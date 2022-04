Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Better ways to manage state funds, tax pensions

Must be an election year. Sylvia Luke, who’s running for lieutenant governor, wants to give everyone a $300 rebate. If our generous legislators do in fact pass the bill, I hope they limit it to those who need the money to pay rent and buy food for their family. The income limitation should be under $80,000 and not $100,000.

Further, in determining the $80,000 threshold, they should add back to the income reported for state income tax purposes the tax-exempt pension and annuities.

I know a lot of people who on their federal income tax return report income over $100,000 but because of the exemption, the income reported on their state return is less than $50,000. By the way, I’m one of them.

Cliff Toyama

Moanalua

Mahalo for kind people who aided in fob search

I had had a lovely day out on the North Shore and wanted to end it by jumping in the beautiful water, so I stopped by Haleiwa Beach Park. The water was glorious. I started back to my car and discovered that I did not have the fob for my car. Panic! I talked to the lifeguards and they were so sympathetic; they suggested I talk to the gentleman with the metal detector and they would also help me look.

We all went back and forth for probably 45 minutes, I getting more panicky, praying and thinking how I would do this if we did not find it. I started to sing “Precious Lord” to myself, and I was flabbergasted when five minutes later, the lifeguard found my fob!

So, mahalo nui to “Precious Lord,” the lifeguard and the gentleman with the metal detector. I do not know how I would have made it through without their amazing kindness. They all touched my heart.

Elizabeth Nelson

Temple Valley

Legislature should have investigated itself

Your April 8 headline, “No legislation after months of hearings,” has a better headline, per Aesop’s Fables: “The mountain labored and produced a mouse.” The Legislature pursued an unreachable goal (or dreamt of an impossible dream) with a lot of taxpayer money and state employee time.

The Legislature should have investigated itself by asking the governor/attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor and convened an investigative grand jury into the corruption of its members.

That is the least that’s owed to the WWII veterans, union workers and ethnic groups who planned and instigated the “blue revolution” of 1954, to which all Democrats owe their current positions.

Kenneth Fukunaga

Downtown

