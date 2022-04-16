comscore Campbell High School legal battle puts spotlight on systemic inequity | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Campbell High School legal battle puts spotlight on systemic inequity

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • COURTESY PHOTO During the 2017-18 school year, the Campbell High School girls water polo team held dry-land training sessions and open-ocean swim practices at Puuloa Beach Park in Ewa Beach.

    During the 2017-18 school year, the Campbell High School girls water polo team held dry-land training sessions and open-ocean swim practices at Puuloa Beach Park in Ewa Beach.

A three-judge panel on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on April 4 in favor of four Campbell female student athletes seeking class-action status for a 2018 lawsuit alleging they were not given the same facilities, treatment, opportunities and benefits as male athletes at the school. Read more

