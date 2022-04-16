comscore Punahou sweeps Moanalua to start annual Clash of the Titans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Punahou sweeps Moanalua to start annual Clash of the Titans

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou’s Keau Thompson hits during a match on May 4.

Keau Thompson and Kahale Clini had eight kills each as Punahou swept Moanalua 25-12, 25-18, 25-19 in pool play at the Clash of the Titans on Friday. Read more

