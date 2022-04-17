comscore Dave Reardon: Island Day turned out to be fun day for Hawaii football, fans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Island Day turned out to be fun day for Hawaii football, fans

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  White team wide receiver Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala held up the football on the way to one of his three touchdowns he scored Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    White team wide receiver Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala held up the football on the way to one of his three touchdowns he scored Saturday.

  Young fans cheer during the spring game on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Young fans cheer during the spring game on Saturday.

  Hawaii football fans try to catch a free T-shirt.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii football fans try to catch a free T-shirt.

  Team White quarterback Jake Farrell throws the football.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Team White quarterback Jake Farrell throws the football.

  Black team quarterback Brayden Schager passed against the White team on Saturday. Schager showed good pocket awareness and accuracy.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Black team quarterback Brayden Schager passed against the White team on Saturday. Schager showed good pocket awareness and accuracy.

Timmy Chang wanted it to be a party, and that’s what he got on lower campus at the University of Hawaii on Saturday. Island Day went a little later into the island night than originally planned, but isn’t that how it often is with good parties? Read more

