Hawaii football team throws a party during its spring game | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii football team throws a party during its spring game

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Team Black wide receiver Zion Bowens tries to make a catch in the end zone over Team White defensive back Solo Turner.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii football team performs a ha‘a prior to the start of the spring game.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Team White wide receiver Jalen Walthall tries to make a catch ahead of Team Black defensive back Virdel Edwards II.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Team Black wide receiver Jonah Panoke gets around Team White defensive back Kalamaku Kuewa.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang looks on from the sideline.

A crowd estimated at 6,000 attended the festivities known as “Island Day” that featured the hour-long concert, food trucks, kids’ activities and Kyler Halvorsen’s decisive 47-yard field goal in the White team’s 27-24 upset of the Black team. Read more

