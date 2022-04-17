Hawaii football team throws a party during its spring game

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It rained.

But the band — Rebel Souljhaz — played on, providing the musical entertainment at a new venue as the warm-up act to the University of Hawaii football team’s spring game.

And while the Rainbow Warriors’ play list was largely unscripted, there were enough dramatic — and emotional — moments at the Ching Complex.

A crowd estimated at 6,000 attended the festivities known as “Island Day” that featured the hour-long concert, food trucks, kids’ activities and Kyler Halvorsen’s decisive 47-yard field goal in the White team’s 27-24 upset of the Black team.

It was a musical-football moment for Halvorsen, who began the day as a member of the White team. He was “traded” to the Black team during pregame warmups, then was sent back to the White team in the second half.

Of the tie-breaking kick with 14:03 to play, Halvorsen credited his long-snapper and holder, then expressed gratitude for the live-action opportunity after 11 spring practices. “It felt amazing to be out there after all these early wakeups and the time we put in to do what we’re coached to do,” said Halvorsen, a 2021 Kaiser High graduate.

Matthew Shipley, who handled point-scoring kicks and punts last season, converted a 55-yard field goal in the second quarter.

“It’s nice,” Shipley said of the trey, which easily would have cleared from 60 yards. “I went out there and did what I was supposed to do. It feels good when you get the job done. The preparation was good. My holder (Ben Falck) gave me a great hold. My snapper (Wyatt Tucker) gave me a great snap. We all executed.”

Falck said, “Fifty-five yards is nothing for him. It was pretty smooth. I told him to go do his thing, and he did it.”

Tucker was listed as a senior last season. But then he was told he could use the 2020 season as a COVID-related exemption season. “They said I had one more year, and I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll take it,’” Tucker said. “Since I’ve been here, this is my fourth holder, second kicker. I enjoy working with these guys.”

The game featured a blossoming bond between backup quarterback Jake Farrell and receiver Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala. They collaborated on three touchdown passes, including a 75-yard catch-and-sprint, for the White team.

“It’s 11-man football, and everybody did their job, and I was able to get those touchdowns,” Mokiao-Atimalala said. Of the 75-yarder, “I was gassed. I was dying the last 10 yards.”

He said he faked a block, ran a slant, then accelerated. “We’ve got a connection,” he said.

Farrell said: “I love Tama. He runs great routes and always gets open. We hit some short ones early on, and the big ones came later. It was awesome.”

Other highlights were produced by:

>> Brayden Schager, who showed arm strength, accuracy and leadership as the Black’s starting quarterback. “The vibes were great,” said Schager, who was 2-1 as freshman starter in 2021. “Everybody was having a good time. The culture has really changed.”

Schager said he feels comfortable in the hybrid offense installed by Timmy Chang, who was hired as head coach in January, and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ian Shoemaker.

“I’ve got a year under my belt,” Schager said. “I struggled sometimes last year, but this offense is better for me. I’m learning it well. I’m getting coached up the way I need to. I think that’s really helped me.”

>> Dedrick Parson, who has solidified the No. 1 running back’s job. Parson opened the scoring with a 10-yard run. He also has developed into a dependable receiver. “For sure, I can catch,” Parson said. “It’s a dual effect. I can catch, I can run.”

>> Leonard Lee, a hybrid defender, made two interceptions. Lee thought his UH career had ended when he was critical of previous head coach Todd Graham’s leadership. He was dismissed from the team after missing two practices. But after Chang was hired, Lee petitioned for reinstatement. Lee was allowed to rejoin after receiving approval from UH players and excelling at a tryout for walk-ons.

“Good to finally play football again,” Lee said. “Grateful and blessed. Those are the words that come to mind everyday. So grateful for Coach Chang, Coach Abe (Elimimian), Coach (Jacob) Yoro, Nate (Ilaoa) and Derek (Faavi). They kind of put in the word for me. They got me a foot in the door, and I was able to come back.”