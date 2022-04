Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii softball team split its Saturday doubleheader at UC Riverside, dropping the first game 3-2 before taking the nightcap 7-1. Read more

The University of Hawaii softball team split its Saturday doubleheader at UC Riverside, dropping the first game 3-2 before taking the nightcap 7-1.

In the first game, Nadia Witt drove in an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth, breaking a 2-2 tie and propelling the Highlanders (16-21, 7-8 Big West) to a win. Brittnee Rossi and Kaena Keliinoi each hit solo home runs for the Wahine (15-15, 9-6 Big West).

The Rainbow Wahine started fast in the second game, with Dallas Millwood giving Hawaii an early 2-0 lead with a two-run single in the second inning. Hawaii would add two more runs in the third and sixth innings, before adding a final run in the seventh. That would prove to be more than enough support for Brianna Lopez, who earned her ninth win of the season. Lopez tossed a complete game, allowing just one run on five hits.

BeachBows win 2 at Husky Invitational

The No. 8 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team went 2-1 in round-robin play at the Husky Invitational on Saturday in Seattle. The Rainbow Wahine defeated Oregon 4-1 and Portland 5-0, before falling to host Washington 4-1.

The day also was a notable one for the pair of Anna Maidment and Sophia Russo. The duo picked up two wins, becoming the winningest UH pair in dual matches with 37. The previous record was 35, shared by two pairs: Emily Maglio and Kai’iwi Schucht, and Ari Homayun and Amy Ozee.

—

Hawaii 4, Oregon 1

1. Kaylee Glagau/Brooke Van Sickle (UH) def. Brooke Nuneviller/Reagan Hope (UO) 21-15, 26-21-17

2. Kylin Loker/Sarah Penner (UH) def. Alex Laita/Bea Wetton (UO) 21-7, 18-21, 15-11

3. Jaime Santer/Megan Widener (UH) def. Daley McClellan/Batia Rothstein (UO) 21-11, 21-12

4. Ella Tyus/Ashley Schroeder (UO) def. Anna Maidment/Sophia Russo (UH) 21-13, 21-23, 15-11

5. Ilihia Huddleston/Riley Wagoner (UH) def. Savannah Siegrist/Ally Haden (UO) – 21-9, 21-15

Hawaii 5, Portland 0

1. Glagau/Van Sickle (UH) def. Grace Zilbert/Charity Bradley (UP) 21-12, 21-16

2. Loker/Penner (UH) def. Noelani Helm/Taylor Helle (UP) 21-10, 21-14

3. Santer/Widener (UH) def. Sophie Lee/ Sarah Strong (UP) 21-17, 21-15

4. Maidment/Russo (UH) def. Keilani Mumolo/Stammberg (UP)r 21-12, 21-13

5. Huddleston/Wagoner (UH) def. Lia Hawken/Kendall Nolan (UP) – 21-12-13

Washington 3, Hawaii 2

1. Loreen/Robinson (UW) def. Glagau/Van Sickle (UH) 21-15, 15-21, 15-8

2. Scarlett Dahl/Paloma Bowman (UW) def. Loker/Santer (UH) 21-15, 21-14

3. Olivia Mikkelsen/Audra Wilmes def. Penner/Widener (UH) 21-13, 17-21, 15-11

4. Maidment/Russo (UH) def. Calle/Hannah Yerex (UW) 21-17, 21-15