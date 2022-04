CALENDAR TODAY No local sporting events scheduled MONDAY SOFTBALL College: PacWest, doubleheader, Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m. at TBD. ILH, Division I Double-Elimination Tournament: Mid-Pacific at Punahou; Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha at Sand Island. Games start at 4 p.m. OIA Division II: Aiea at Nanakuli, 3 p.m.

