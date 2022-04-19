Scoreboard – April 19, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament, Saint Louis vs. Mid-Pacific, at Ala Wai Field; Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani, at Central Oahu Regional Park. Games start at 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m. at TBD.

ILH, Division II: Pac-Five vs. Damien at Ala Wai NP; Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll at Sand Island Field; Punahou at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA East Division I: Kaiser vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate Field; Kalani at Kailua; Castle at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West Division I: Mililani at Campbell; Kapolei at Pearl City; Waianae vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at McKinley; Waialua at Waipahu; Farrington at Kaimuki. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Boys Division I tournament: Round 3, Kamehameha/‘Iolani loser vs. Maryknoll, at site TBA; Hawaii Baptist vs. Mid-Pacific, at site TBA, games begin at 6 p.m.

ILH Boys Division II tournament: Round 3, Damien/Le Jardin loser vs. Hanalani, at site TBA; University vs. Hawaiian Mission, at site TBA, games begin at 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

OIA Division I Tournament: Leilehua at Kaiser; Castle at Campbell; Kapolei at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Aiea. Games at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH, Division I Double-Elimination Tournament: ‘Iolani vs. Game 1 winner, at Ala Wai Field 2; Game 2 loser vs. Game 1 loser, location TBA. Games start at 4 p.m.

ILH Division II: possible playoff.

Bulletin

Mid-Pacific Institute is looking for a Varsity head coach for its Girls Soccer program.

The head coach is responsible for developing players at all levels of the program (middle and high school). Other duties include developing a regular practice schedule, recruiting lower-level head and assistant coaches as needed, determining and implementing a consistent game strategy, and working with the athletic department to develop a complete program. The ideal candidate should have extensive experience as a positive and motivating head coach and must possess excellent communication skills and ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with school administrators, parents and students.

Interested candidates should submit an application through the Employment Opportunities page on the Mid-Pacific website: midpac.edu/about/employment/

PacWest men’s championship

Team Rankings

1. Hawaii Hilo 293–293

2. Hawaii Pacific 295–295

3. Dominican (CA) 299–299

4. Academy of Art 301–301

5. Holy Names 303–303

6. Chaminade 309–309

Individual Rankings

T1. Keith Ng Hawaii Hilo 69–69

T1. Keita Okada Hawaii Pacific 69–69

T1. Ryan Shields Vega Chaminade 69–69

T4. Ryan Torres Hawaii Pacific 71–71

T4. Matthew Watkins Art 71–71

T6. Matt Fry Dominican 72–72

T6. Christian Schrodt Dominican 72–72

T8. Edvin Backstrom Holy Names 73–73

T8. Dustin Franko Hawaii Hilo 73–73

T10. Jack DeBenedetti Art 75–75

T10. Andrew Otani Hawaii Hilo 75–75

T12. Luke Dugger Holy Names 76–76

T12. Benjamin Gould Dominican 76–76

T12. Noah Lau Hawaii Hilo 76–76

T12. Giulio Zanichelli Art 76–76

T16. Blas Ayesa Holy Names 77–77

T16. Armanjot Bajwa Holy Names 77–77

T16. Ray Kim Hawaii Pacific 77–77

T19. Seven Birks Chaminade 78–78

T19. Kelii Dudoit Hawaii 78–78

T19. Nicholas Gomez Hawaii Hilo 78–78

PacWest women’s

championship

Team Rankings

1. Biola 308–308

T2. Academy of Art 313–313

T2. Dominican (CA) 313–313

4. Holy Names 315–315

T5. Hawaii Hilo 317–317

T5. Point Loma 317–317

7. Hawaii Pacific 332–332

Individual Rankings

1. Claire Shubin Dominican 74–74

T2. Angelica Antonio Dominican 75–75

T2. Regina Parra Holy Names 75–75

T2. Sami Penor Biola 75–75

T2. Anahi Servin Art 75–75

T2. Ebba Wernered Holy Names 75–75

T7. Tia Kualii Hawaii Hilo 76–76

T7. Raquel Prado Point Loma 76–76

T7. Brady Turnquist Biola 76–76

T10. Jae Eun Park Art 77–77

T10. Kaelyn Uchida Hawaii Hilo 77–77

12. Rachel Shaw Biola 78–78

T13. Tabetha Kang Point Loma 79–79

T13. Plern Rattanaprakarn Art 79–79

T13. Melanie Reyes Biola 79–79

T16. Lily Landt Hawaii Pacific 80–80

T16. Lauren Lee Biola 80–80

T16. Alissa Salazar Dominican 80–80

T16. Haley Wong Point Loma 80–80

OIA Championship

Monday

At Pearl Country Club

Round 1

Boys

T1. James Fujita, Moanalua 40-37–77

T1. Blaine Hipa, Campbell 39-38–77

T1. Robbie Kia, Mililani 38-39–77

T1. Jet Magnaside, Campbell 36-41–77

T5. Ayden Campos, Moanalua 40-38–78

T5. Zaedis Yoshizawa, Kalani 40-38–78

T7. Candido Barbieto, Kailua 41-38–79

T7. Dylan Sakasegawa, Moanalua 38-41–79

T9. Noah Bogush, Mililani 41-40–81

T9. Magnus Corpuz, Radford 42-39–81

T9. Julian Samia, Waipahu 41-40–81

Girls

1. Kate Nakaoka, Mililani 35-38–73

2. Leia Chung, Leilehua 32-42–74

T3. Ava Cepeda, Kahuku 41-37–78

T3. Chloe Jang, Roosevelt 37-41–78

T3. Kara Kaneshiro, Kalani 38-40–78

T3. Teal Matsueda, Kalani 39-39–78

T3. Mariko Yonemura, Mililani 39-39–78

T8. Ashley Koga, Moanalua 40-40–80

T8. Moana Nakayama, McKinley 37-43–80

T10. Mia Cepeda, Kahuku 39-44–83

T10. Mia Hirashima, Moanalua 43-40–83

PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through April 17

1. Scottie Scheffler 2,770 $10,098,014

2. Cameron Smith 1,534 $6,667,375

3. Sam Burns 1,390 $3,953,031

4. Hideki Matsuyama 1,376 $4,253,966

5. Talor Gooch 1,195 $3,378,390

6. Tom Hoge 1,186 $3,481,201

7. Viktor Hovland 1,109 $3,803,256

8. Sungjae Im 1,090 $3,132,777

9. Patrick Cantlay 1,010 $3,003,711

10. Rory McIlroy 986 $4,006,111

11. Jordan Spieth 955 $2,827,964

12. Collin Morikawa 950 $3,557,390

13. Joaquin Niemann 924 $3,297,726

14. Sepp Straka 892 $2,903,757

15. J.J. Spaun 883 $2,450,107

World Golf Ranking

Through April 17

1. Scottie Scheffler, USA 9.98

2. Collin Morikawa, USA 7.89

3. Jon Rahm, ESP 7.84

4. Patrick Cantley, USA 7.50

5. Viktor Hovland, NOR 7.38

6. Cameron Smith, AUS 7.31

7. Rory McIlroy, NIR 6.50

8. Justin Thomas, USA 5.55

9. Dustin Johnson, USA 5.21

10. Jordan Spieth, USA 5.15

Volleyball

AVCA Men’s coaches poll

Through Apr. 18

School Pts Rec Prv

1. UCLA, (17) 283 21-3 1

2. Penn State, (1) 258 23-3 2

3. Long Beach State, (1) 252 19-4 3

4. Hawaii 225 22-5 4

5. Southern California 209 21-6 5

6. UC Santa Barbara 197 18-8 6

7. Ball State 159 21-3 7

8. Pepperdine 150 16-9 8

9. UC San Diego 128 13-10 9

10. Grand Canyon 119 16-11 10

11. Loyola-Chicago 103 18-8 11

12. Lewis 64 16-11 13

13. Stanford 57 12-13 12

14. UC Irvine 43 11-14 14

15. Purdue Fort Wayne 12 16-12 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Lincoln Memorial 5; McKendree 5; CSUN 4; NJIT 3.

3 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 4 combined points

Dropped Out: McKendree 15

OIA

Boys’ Junior Varsity Championship

D1:

Mililani def. Kapolei 25-21, 23-25, 16-14

D2:

Nanakuli def. Waialua 25-19, 14-25, 15-13

Softball

PacWest Conference

Chaminade 3, Academy of Art 2

Academy of Art 6, Chaminade 2

ILH

Varsity

Punahou 11, Mid-Pacific 1

WP—Paige Brunn. LP—Alexa Siu.

Leading hitters: MPI—Allen 1-2, RBI, walk; Alyssa Umemoto 1-2, double, Elysia Garrett 1-2, run. PUN—Taryn Ho 1-3, run; Aliya Hashimoto 1-3, 2 runs, SB; Asia Lee 2-2, HR, double, 4 RBIs, run; Megan Yanagi 1-3, 2 runs, SB; Sydney Capello 1-3, RBI, run; Shayla Yamashita 1-2, double, RBI; Katie Miyasato 2-3, RBI, run, SB.