Dr. Rudolph B. Puana, brother of Katherine Kealoha, found guilty of distributing oxycodone and fentanyl

A Hawaii island doctor and brother of imprisoned former Honolulu Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha was found guilty today of writing oxycodone prescriptions for friends that were sold or traded for cocaine.

Dr. Rudolph B. Puana, was found guilty on 38 counts of distributing and dispensing oxycodone and a one count of distributing and dispensing fentanyl. Puana sat between his attorneys, facing U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Michael Seabright while the jury read the verdict. The decision came a day after closing arguments in the case.

Seabright, citing Puana’s ample financial resources, ordered that Puana be detained at the Federal Detention Center ahead of his scheduled sentencing on Sept. 12 at 1:30 p.m.

Puana’s attorney, F. Clinton Broden told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser no decision has been made whether to appeal the jury’s decision.

“We’re disappointed with the verdict,” said Broden.

Assistant U.S. attorney Joseph Orabona and the U.S. Department of Justice special prosecutor leading the investigation, assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Wheat, declined comment.

Puana, an anesthesiologist and pain doctor, was accused by federal prosecutors in 2019 in a 53-count indictment of health care fraud and conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and fentanyl. Puana pleaded guilty March 29 to a single count of being a drug addict in possession of a firearm.