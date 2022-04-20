comscore Federal case against Big Island doctor goes to jury | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Federal case against Big Island doctor goes to jury

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  • COURTESY GREG KEAST Rudolph B. Puana 2019 February 14 CTY - Photo courtesy of Greg Keast. Dr. Rudolph "Rudy" Puana from a 2015 video interview.

A jury is deliberating the fate of Hawaii island doctor and brother of jailed former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, accused of writing opioid prescriptions for pills that were sold or traded for cocaine. Read more

