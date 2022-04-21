Merrie Monarch kicks off with craft fair

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Auntie Annie Kanahele, top left, Peggy Kaohelaulii and Hiipoi Kanahele sat with their handmade Niihau shell lei for sale Wednesday at their Ehulani Ohana Niihau Shell Lei booth during the Merrie Monarch Hawaiian Arts and Crafts Fair being held at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium and Butler Buildings in Hilo.
The Royal Court was introduced Wednesday during the opening Ho‘ike celebration for the 59th annual Merrie Monarch Festival at Edith Kanaka‘ole Stadium in Hilo. Mo‘i Kane Troy David Keolanui and Mo‘i Wahine Ala‘moe Kahanu‘ola, both from Hilo, represent King Kalakaua and Queen Kapi‘olani.
Above, Donna Lee Cockett showed off her crafted Tahitian pearl strand necklaces and bracelets being sold at her Kula Kala ‘O Kaua‘i booth.
