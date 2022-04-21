comscore Dr. Rudolph Puana found guilty of dealing opioids | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Dr. Rudolph Puana found guilty of dealing opioids

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.
  Dr. Rudolph Puana: He falsified medical records at Puana Pain Clinic

The drug distribution conviction of a Hawaii island pain doctor sends a “strong message” to physicians who are illegally diverting opioids and fueling a deadly nationwide epidemic, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Read more

