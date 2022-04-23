comscore Editorial: Keep masks at hand | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Keep masks at hand

  • Today
  • Updated 6:45 p.m.

It seems counterintuitive: As COVID-19 infections continue to rise, the nationwide mask mandate has been abruptly dropped for congested public transit spaces such as airports, airplanes, trains and buses. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Before it’s too late, help Ukrainians in Mariupol; Appeal, overturn judge’s impactful mask ruling; Restrict tour helicopters and their nuisance noise

Scroll Up