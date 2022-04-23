2 Honolulu police officers arrested in domestic violence cases; 1 not charged

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two Honolulu police officers arrested in separate incidents of alleged domestic violence in the past week have had their police powers removed while investigations into their conduct continue. Read more

Officer Sterling E.K. Naki, 42, was arrested April 15 at 10:44 p.m. at a residence at 92-0681 Makakilo Drive amid accusations that he abused a family or household member. The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney declined to charge Naki with a crime because “of insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The second officer, Cpl. Roland Masao Kam, 49, was arrested Thursday at 10 p.m. at the Kaneohe substation. Kam was charged with misdemeanor abuse of a family or household member, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and interference with reporting an emergency or crime on Sunday, according to HPD. The criminal allegations against Kam have yet to be resolved.

Kam is assigned to police District 4 covering Windward Oahu, and Naki is assigned to District 8 covering Kapolei; both have had their police powers removed, according to HPD. The department declined to release the police reports associated with Naki’s and Kam’s alleged offenses.

“The matter is still under active investigation and we will not be able to comment further (on Kam) at this time,” Matthew Dvonch, special counsel to the prosecuting attorney, told the Honolulu Star- Advertiser.

According to a July HPD report titled “Review of Complaints, 2020,” between 2016 and 2020 incidents of alleged domestic violence were the second most prosecuted crime against Honolulu police officers, after tampering with a government record.

Eight officers were fired for criminal domestic violence during that same time period.

From 2016 to 2020, HPD’s professional standards office conducted 276 investigations into domestic violence complaints made against officers. About 60% of those complaints were prosecuted, according to the report.

“Additionally, there was a reduction of 12 percent for DV-related complaints (from 2016 to 2020),” reads the report. “The HPD’s increased emphasis on DV has led to the increased awareness of this even within the HPD.”

Acting Deputy Police Chief Ryan Nishibun told the Star-Advertiser that depending on what the investigation into officer misconduct indicates, employees may be required to undergo psychological evaluation, counseling and/or anger management classes.

The services are provided by the department’s Human Services Unit and the city’s Employee Assistance Program.

“The department has stringent policies for domestic violence, and all reports and allegations are thoroughly investigated,” said Nishibun. “In addition to the criminal investigation, the officer is also subject to an administrative investigation to determine if any departmental policies were violated.”

The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers said all “credible misconduct allegations should be investigated in a fair and transparent manner.”

“Since these alleged incidents did not occur within the course and scope of an officer’s duty, SHOPO only provides support for these officers through the administrative process to ensure that their due process rights are adhered to,” Stephen Keogh, SHOPO vice president, told the Star- Advertiser.

Sixty-one Honolulu police officers were disciplined for breaking the law or violating department policies in connection with incidents from 2017 through 2021, according to an annual report submitted to the Legislature.

Naki nearly lost his job for a 2015 incident where he covered for a colleague who accidentally shot a bartender on South King Street while playing with his .38-caliber pistol under the influence of alcohol. Naki’s recommended termination was reduced to a 20-day suspension following arbitration, according to HPD’s annual disciplinary reports.