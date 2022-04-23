comscore 2 Honolulu police officers arrested in domestic violence cases; 1 not charged | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

2 Honolulu police officers arrested in domestic violence cases; 1 not charged

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Two Honolulu police officers arrested in separate incidents of alleged domestic violence in the past week have had their police powers removed while investigations into their conduct continue. Read more

Previous Story
Former Hawaii man pleads guilty to fundraising fraud

Scroll Up