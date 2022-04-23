comscore Mililani will go for 3rd straight OIA baseball title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Mililani will go for 3rd straight OIA baseball title

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

Mililani is back in the OIA baseball championship game after a 13-3 runaway win over Kailua on Friday. Read more

