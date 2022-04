Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As I think about how far we have come since the first Earth Day, I extend my thanks to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser for its steady coverage of all aspects of climate change solutions. Read more

Keep up good efforts even after Earth Day

As I think about how far we have come since the first Earth Day, I extend my thanks to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser for its steady coverage of all aspects of climate change solutions.

For instance, the April 20 edition had three articles. There is national news about restoring environmental reviews, including climate change impacts for major infrastructure projects and funding existing nuclear power plants, a clean energy source. There is local news about what we can do to reduce food waste to reduce emissions from landfills and incinerators and save money.

I’m overwhelmed with all the positive projects that are underway. Businesses are taking advantage of the multitrillion-dollar opportunities in energy efficiency, emissions reduction and sustainability that create new jobs. Farmers are getting the support they need to restore soil to sequester carbon, mitigate climate impacts and improve yields.

As citizens, let’s continue support with our voices, letters and spending.

Virginia Tincher

Aina Haina

UH, Senate conflict doesn’t serve public

In the fight between the state Senate and University of Hawaii administration, the two sides are in some respects mirror images with both organizations stuffed with selfish, petty, resentful, vindictive egotists whose self-absorption is astonishingly devoid of any residue of public service.

However, in the current imbroglio, the UH is Ukraine while the Senate mimics Russia by being capable of far more senseless destruction. All the Senate can destroy is its vestigial reputation, but the two senators leading the attack, Donna Mercado Kim and Donovan Dela Cruz, can crush the academic integrity of the UH as an independent institution, which to date somehow retains a shaky reputation for excellence despite earlier depredations.

One area where the Senate might seek improvement is to eliminate the Political Science Department or any department if it can be shown to be incubators for nascent senators.

David Lee

Makiki

Don’t scoff: Ala Wai flood control needed

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has proposed a flood mitigation project for the Ala Wai Canal and its watershed. It’s in the planning stages but it needs to be built (“Public weighs in on Ala Wai flood-control plan,” Star-Advertiser, April 18).

In 2005, the Corps was in the process of reinforcing the levees surrounding New Orleans. Data and research suggested the system would not be able to withstand a Category 3 hurricane. Due to budget cuts and delays, the work was only 60%-90% completed when Katrina struck. The storm caused billions in damage and hundreds died. Governments have subsequently spent $20 billion on the levees.

The price tag for the Ala Wai project comes in between $376 million and $650 million. Skeptics scoff; some think it’s unnecessary. In 2006 Oahu was hit with 40 days of rain, necessitating dumping millions of gallons of raw sewage into the canal. It would have backed up into hotels and homes.

If you don’t think a 100-year storm could happen, think again.

Robert K. Soberano

Moiliili

Illegal fireworks at it again in Kaneohe

Kaneohe is at it again. Illegal fireworks and bombs echoed through the community until mid-March. There was a pause for approximately four weeks. The quiet was soothing to the community.

Note: The illegal fireworks began on March 17, 2021. Now, as of April 6, 2022, illegal fireworks and bombs have started again. All that indicates that the illegal fireworks have again sailed through our ports (no thanks to the legislators), or individuals are storing the illegal fireworks. Yes, storing bombs in our community.

Bombs and illegal fireworks have been banned since 2011. It is yet another law that no one enforces. Auwe!

Marissa Gomes

Kaneohe

Applause for special hospice volunteers

Something I love about our community is how people rally together to help others in a time of need. At Malama Ola Health Services, our trained volunteers are giving selflessly to help people live as fully as possible, even at the end of life. Our community is a better, more compassionate place because of their service.

April 17-23 was National Volunteer Week, and hospice volunteers make more special moments possible for the patients and families they serve every day. Across the U.S., more than 430,000 hospice volunteers give 19 million hours of service every year.

Every single volunteer deserves our appreciation and grateful acknowledgement.

Brenda Ryan

Volunteer coordinator, Malama Ola Health Services

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter