comscore Maui filmmakers honor survivor of Holocaust in ‘Big Sonia’ documentary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui filmmakers honor survivor of Holocaust in ‘Big Sonia’ documentary

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO BY GLORIA BAKER FEINSTEIN Sonia Warshawski, left, is the subject of the documentary “Big Sonia” by Maui-based filmmakers Todd Soliday, middle, and Leah Warshawski. Sonia is Leah’s grandmother.

At 91, Sonia Warshawski was about to be evicted from the tailor shop she’d run for over 30 years in a defunct shopping mall, but she didn’t intend to go quietly into the night. Read more

