Hawaii News

Honolulu rail board still hung up on confidentiality agreement

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  A HART train is seen on April 12 pulling out of the Rail Operations Center in Waipahu and passing over the H-1 Freeway toward the Pearl City area.

    A HART train is seen on April 12 pulling out of the Rail Operations Center in Waipahu and passing over the H-1 Freeway toward the Pearl City area.

Six of the 12 board members who oversee the city’s rail project have not signed mandated confidentiality agreements but only one has been excluded from private board discussions, including again on Friday. Read more

