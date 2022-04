Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I urge your readers to oppose Senate Bill 2510, which would raise electric rates on every island and worsen our climate crisis. Proposed by state Sens. Donovan Dela Cruz and Glenn Wakai, if passed in its original form it also would remove planning flexibility from our utilities and Public Utilities Commission, and reward carbon-polluting corporations.

The bill would require a set percentage of “firm renewable” sources for our electric utilities. (While this percentage has been removed from the most recent versions, it will return in conference committee, because without it this bill is meaningless.) This would prevent the utilities from adopting the cheapest and most reliable mix of resources. A more flexible mix with extra solar, wind and battery capacity will be cheaper and just as reliable.

I know some of the planners at the PUC and Hawaiian Electric a little bit. They are capable professionals in their field and have kept the lights on through our transition to renewables. I know Dela Cruz and Wakai quite well. Fair play, democratic principles and concern for our environment have never hindered their efforts to please their corporate sponsors.

Russell E. Ruderman

Former state senator

Keaau, Hawaii island

Hawaii can share, but not give away everything

Pristine beaches, clean water, clean air. A dolphin rising out of the water, spinning in ecstasy. Flora and fauna found nowhere else on Earth. Tradewinds, hula, an ono luau to end a perfect day.

That’s what the tourists want. Heck, that’s what we all want — not high-rise condos, traffic, loud noise and a sign in the hotel room saying you can only shower between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. for five minutes. Residents find their water diverted to a housing developer, leaving them dry. The sound of a conch shell versus a car horn, cascading waterfalls versus drought.

Hawaii has so much to give. So much has been taken away already. Aloha is sharing what you have with others. If we let others take it all, there will be nothing left to give. Whatever choice we make now is forever.

Deborah E. Joyce

Makiki

Allow others freedom to not wear masks

I don’t get it.

Megan Yanagi is definitely a believer in mask wearing (“Despite no mandate, masking is considerate,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, April 23). She’s convinced it protects her. Fine, by all means, wear your mask. It’s a free country.

But those who believe in masks expect others to “be considerate” and wear masks as well, to protect “the people around them.” Protect them from what? If you’re wearing your mask, aren’t you protected?

I just got back from South Africa, with 29 straight hours in airplanes and airports. After two years, it was an absolute relief to travel without having to wear a mask.

Please wear your mask if you like and give others the freedom to make up their own minds without shame or guilt.

Rhoads E. Stevens

Hawaii Kai

Trump more lenient than Judge Jackson

Congratulations to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in being confirmed to the Supreme Court to serve the people of America.

Thank you to the Democrats, along with the three Republicans in Congress — U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney — in placing Jackson to the Supreme Court. As for the 47 Republican senators, including Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, who insisted that Jackson was too lenient in her sentencing: She was well within the guidelines set by Congress.

If the Republicans want to talk about who is lenient, they can look at themselves for being lenient by not cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee investigating former President Donald Trump’s alleged involvement in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol.

Trump also took being lenient to the pinnacle when he pardoned convicted criminals for his own gains.

Michael Nomura

Kailua

Abundant evidence to try Putin for genocide

Given all the photographic and live-coverage evidence of genocide within the last 90 days in the Ukraine, the crime will not go away in the foreseeable future.

There is so much horrendous crime in the battlefield that can be replayed over and over again without any closure. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government cannot simply say, “So what?”

Putin and those close to him must be charged by the United Nations with genocide. The evidence is there.

Why wait?

Jay Pineda

Waikiki

