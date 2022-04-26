Hawaii News HAL taps SpaceX for in-flight internet By Star-Advertiser news services Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaiian Airlines said Monday that it will offer free wireless internet service from SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network on flights between Hawaii and the mainland, Asia and Oceania. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaiian Airlines said Monday that it will offer free wireless internet service from SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network on flights between Hawaii and the mainland, Asia and Oceania. The airline said it is in the early stages of putting the service in place on some aircraft in 2023. Honolulu-based Hawaiian said it’s the first deal between Elon Musk’s space company and a major airline, although charter operator JSX announced a deal with SpaceX last week. Starlink is SpaceX’s network of satellites in low-Earth orbit, and the deals indicate SpaceX’s interest in gaining a foothold in the in-flight Wi-Fi market. Hawaiian said the service will allow passengers to stream content or play online games with people on the ground without having to go through registration pages or payment portals. The airline did not indicate plans to offer the service on interisland flights. Previous Story Hawaii doctors prescribing antiviral pills for COVID