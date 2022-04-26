comscore HAL taps SpaceX for in-flight internet | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
HAL taps SpaceX for in-flight internet

  By Star-Advertiser news services
  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaiian Airlines said Monday that it will offer free wireless internet service from SpaceX's Starlink satellite network on flights between Hawaii and the mainland, Asia and Oceania.

Hawaii doctors prescribing antiviral pills for COVID

