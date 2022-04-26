Rainbows land ‘highly skilled’ 7-footer from prep academy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team went to great lengths to complete its 2022 recruiting class. Read more

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team went to great lengths to complete its 2022 recruiting class.

Mor Seck, a 7-foot-plus center from Prolific Prep of Napa (Calif.) Christian School, will receive the Rainbow Warriors’ 13th — and final — scholarship for the 2022-23 roster.

Three ’Bows completed their eligibility at the end of this season. Combo guard Junior Madut and center Mate Colina will pursue pro opportunities after earning degrees next month, and post/forward Jerome Desrosiers was not granted a waiver for an extra season.

But the ’Bows received commitments from 6-foot-9 Harry Rouhliadeff of Australia and 6-5 guard/wing Ryan Rapp, who will transfer from Washington State. Seck, a top-50 center who once received an offer from Kansas, will provide an interior presence for the ’Bows. Seck is listed at 7 feet and a quarter-inch and 220 pounds, with a 7-foot-6 wing span.

“I fit with Hawaii,” Seck said. “They have a good program over there.”

While he displayed a defensive presence in the GEICO Nationals — five blocks and two drawn charges against top-seeded Sunrise Christian — Seck is regarded as an offensive player with up to 3-point range and keen passing ability.

“He’s highly skilled offensively,” said Philippe Doherty, Prolific’s co-director. “He has great hands. He shoots 80%-plus from the free-throw line. He shoots 3s, makes 3s. It’s not like he shoots a ton of 3s, but he’s a very good shooter.”

Doherty described Seck as a center with face-up, four-man’s skills who still is in development. “The University of Hawaii is getting a really, really good player. … He’ll end up being what is called a skilled five man. … He’ll throw back-door passes. He’ll hand off.”

Seck averaged 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two blocks. Prolific finished first in its league with a 14-1 regular-season record. Seck scored 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including 1-for-2 on 3-pointers, in 19 minutes as Prolific won the championship game of the Chick Fil-A Classic.

Seck grew up in a Senegal village with a population of fewer than 200. In his spare time, he worked with his father on a peanut farm. When he was 14, a family friend told him about basketball academies in the United States. He attended DME Academy in Florida as a freshman. He then moved to San Francisco, where he attended Archbishop Riordan High. Riordan officials recommended that Seck transfer to Prolific for his senior year to face better competition.

Seck was admittedly raw defensively when he first enrolled at Prolific. But Seck’s defensive skills improved dramatically facing Adem Bona in practices. Bona is a McDonald’s All-American who committed to UCLA. Seck credited the Prolific coaching staff and strength coordinator Joe Hughes for his development. Seck’s body fat is 6%.

Seck is fluent in French and Wolof, Senegal’s national language. He said he learned English by watching movies and listening to teammates. Doherty said Seck’s gregarious nature is universally embraced.

“Mor is a very, very positive, joyful, energetic young man,” Doherty said. “He high-fives ball boys. He hugs referees. He’s smiling and laughing. He’s competitive, but that’s just his personality. He’s a very joyful and thankful young man.”