Rainbows land 'highly skilled' 7-footer from prep academy
Sports

Rainbows land ‘highly skilled’ 7-footer from prep academy

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHILIPPE DOHERTY Mor Seck averaged 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two blocks at Prolific Prep of Napa Christian.

    COURTESY PHILIPPE DOHERTY

    Mor Seck averaged 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two blocks at Prolific Prep of Napa Christian.

  • COURTESY PHILIPPE DOHERTY Mor Seck is a 7-footer with a 7-foot-6 wing span.

    COURTESY PHILIPPE DOHERTY

    Mor Seck is a 7-footer with a 7-foot-6 wing span.

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team went to great lengths to complete its 2022 recruiting class. Read more

