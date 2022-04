Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii design firm G70 has promoted Chretien Macutay to associate principal. He joined G70 in 2012 and serves as a project architect on all phases of project delivery, from conceptual design through construction administration. Read more

Hawaii design firm G70 has promoted Chretien Macutay to associate principal. He joined G70 in 2012 and serves as a project architect on all phases of project delivery, from conceptual design through construction administration. His experience spans a variety of commercial, hospitality, institutional and multifamily residential projects. He also serves as secretary on the AIA Honolulu executive board and is an adjunct professor at Chaminade University.

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has hired Alan Blades as Hawaii’s first dedicated AOAO risk consultant in the Client Consulting Services unit. Blades has decades of experience in association development, site management and consultation. He holds a LEED USGBC for Architectural Design/Site Management certificate, the NKBA Designer for Baths and General Renovations certificate and the AED/First Aid/CPR/Job Site Safety certification.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.