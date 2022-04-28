comscore Prosecutor declines to charge HPD corporal following domestic violence arrest in Kaneohe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Prosecutor declines to charge HPD corporal following domestic violence arrest in Kaneohe

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 p.m.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney has declined to charge a Honolulu police corporal who was arrested in Kaneohe after a report of domestic violence. Read more

Previous Story
Search for Hawaii public schools superintendent is down to 7 candidates

Scroll Up