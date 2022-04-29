Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – April 29, 2022 Today Updated 10:38 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASEBALL ILH championship: Saint Louis vs. ‘Iolani at Central Oahu Regional Park Field 1, 3:30 p.m. SOFTBALL ILH Division I Double-Elimination Tournament: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m. ILH Division II Double-Elimination Tournament: Damien vs. Pac-Five/Saced Hearts loser at Ala Wai Park, 4 p.m. OIA Division I Championships: Semifinals, Kapolei vs. Campbell, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Consolation, Pearl City vs. Kalani at higher seed; Waianae vs. Kaiser at higher seed, games at 3 p.m. OIA Division II Championships: Semifinals—Waialua at Waipahu; Aiea at Nanakuli; games at 3 p.m. Fifth place, Kaimuki vs. Kahuku at higher seed, 3 p.m. Saturday SOFTBALL College: PacWest, doubleheader: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, noon. OIA Division I Championships: Championship, TBD, 7 p.m. at RWSS. Third place game, 1 p.m. at higher seed. Fifth place game, 1 p.m. at higher seed. OIA Division II Championships: Championship, TBD, 5 p.m. at RWSS. Third place game, 1 p.m. at higher seed. Sunday No local sporting events scheduled Softball OIA Division I Championships Quarterfinals Campbell 5, Kaiser 0 W—Taryn Irimata. L–Keira Uegawachi. Leading hitters—Camp: Cairah Curran 4-4, 3 runs; Paige Nakashima 2-4, 3 RBI; Jaeda Abcede 2-4. Leilehua 9, Kalani 2 W—Breeann Leong. L–Christen Horita. Leading hitters—Leil: Trislynn Panganoran 4-5, run, 3 RBI; Torie Au 2 runs, Kalia Kekahuna-Fernandez 2-4, Breeann Leong run, 2 RBI; Tetiare Suivaaia 2-4, Jerine Nartatez 2 runs. Kaln: Christen Horita 2-2, RBI. Also: Kapolei 7, Waianae 1 OIA Division II Championships Quarterfinals Waialua 17, Kaimuki 8 W—Anela Hernandez. L–Kira Moananu. Leading hitters—Kaim: Kailee Nera 4-5, 2 runs, RBI; Kira Moananu 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Latysha Charley 3-4, run, 2 RBI. Wail: Kawehi Grace-Campbell 3-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Anela Hernandez 2-5, 2 RBI; Kaia Trask 2 runs; Mikaela Fuiava 3 runs, 2 RBI; Alexis Quick 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kiani Amantiad run, 2 RBI; Laci Sabanal 2 runs. Aiea 24, Kahuku 5 W—Taja Souza. L–Kaya Tsuji. Leading hitters—Aiea: Trinity Caporus-Santos 3 RBI; Kaheamailani Kawewehi 3 runs; Alina Faufata 2 runs, RBI; Montana Cababag 2-2, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Mailani Higa 2 runs, 2 RBI; Chrijon Peneueta 2 runs; Kizia Mahuka run, 2 RBI; Cayleigh Naito run, 2 RBI; Jaedalyn Padasdao 2 runs, RBI; Sophia Kaneshiro 2 runs, 4 RBI. Previous Story Television and radio - April 29, 2022