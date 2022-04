Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jerzie Liana had the game of her life, and it might even get better.

The senior ace fired a four-hitter and socked a three-run homer as fourth-ranked Kapolei overpowered No. 6 Campbell, 9-3, at rainy, windy Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Kapolei (14-4-1 overall) will face Mililani for the Oahu Interscholastic Association Division I softball championship on Saturday night.

Campbell was the two-time defending champion with titles in 2018 and ’19. There were no OIA and state championships in ’20 and ’21.

Kapolei has won OIA D-I softball titles in 2004, ’05 and ’16, all under Tony Saffery.

The home run by Liana, who bats leadoff, was a big boost in what could have been a pitchers’ duel with Campbell’s Taryn Irimata.

“It was good. People were grounding out, popping up. It was early in the game and we were up by only one or two runs, so I really wanted to help my team,” Liana said.

Liana struck out four Sabers and walked four. She was in command until the proud Sabers reached her for three runs in the final two innings.

With two runners on base and two outs in the top of the seventh inning, Liana froze Lorraine Alo — who had homered in the sixth — with a fastball on the outside corner to end the battle.

“In the ’pen (before the game), I felt good. Once I got on the field, my curve, my screw and my change really worked,” said Liana, a junior who has committed to Cal State Northridge.

Interim head coach Enson Queypo has held steady for roughly one month since Keoke Behic took personal leave.

“It’s been rough, but I’m doing this to the best of my ability,” Queypo said. “They girls really don’t surprise me that much. They’re really talented.”

In their two regular-season meetings, Kapolei won 3-2 and 1-0.

“We had a good hitting plan. We wanted to stay shorter on our swings. The last couple of times we played against (Irimata), our swings were a little longer, so we we went back to basics, stay shorter, stay off the high pitches and be disciplined,” Queypo said. “The girls executed.”

Kapolei reached Irimata in the bottom of the first inning. Puakea Milbourne singled with one out and later scored on a fielding error on a hot smash by Cheylene Asato for a 1-0 lead.

In the third, Puakea Milbourne singled with one out and Moani Ioane followed with towering two-run home run to right-center to give the ‘Canes a three-run lead.

Wearing their teal-and-black jerseys, the Hurricanes broke the game open with five runs in the fourth frame. Facing relief pitcher Kainoa Kong, Kapolei’s Chenoa Cainglit was hit by pitch to start the inning. With two outs, Daelyn Stephens walked before Liana powered a three-run home run over the left field fence.

Milbourne then followed with a solo homer to center, opening the lead to 8-0.

Campbell got on the scoreboard in the top of the six on a solo home run to center by Alo.

Kapolei tacked on one more run in the bottom of the sixth. Milbourne reached base on a one-out infield single. Courtesy runner Jenna Casuga later scored on a single by Asato for a 9-1 lead.

The Sabers scored twice in the top of the seventh. Paige Nakashima’s infield single caromed off the glove of Milbourne, the third baseman, and Jaeda Abcede and Teiah Keliiholokai scored.

Campbell (13-8 overall) will meet the Leilehua-Mililani loser for third place on Saturday.

OIA TOURNAMENT

Friday

Division I

Semifinal

Kapolei 9, Campbell 3

W–Jarzie Liana. L—Taryn Irimata.

Leading hitters—Camp: Kaylisa Nakoa 2b; Lorraine Alo HR, RBI, run. Kapo: Puakea Milbourne 4-4, HR, RBI, 3 runs; Moani Ioane 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Cheylene Valdez-Asato 3-4, 2 RBIs; Maka Flores 2-4, RBI; Jarzie Liana HR, 3 RBIs, run.

Consolation

Kalani 8, Pearl City 7

MIL CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday

Division II

Lanai 19, Molokai 4

W–Keala Montgomery. L—Tania Yamamoto.