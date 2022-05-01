Honolulu Ocean Safety rescue paddler, 28, in waters off Lanikai Beach

Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued a 28-year-old paddler this morning in waters off Lanikai Beach.
According to an email from the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, the Kailua man’s Outrigger canoe broke off and flipped over after hitting the reef.
A 911 call alerted Ocean Safety and lifeguards to the paddler in trouble. At 9 a.m., rescuers brought the man to safety, while his canoe washed onto the shore, EMS said.
No injuries were reported. No other details were immediately available.
