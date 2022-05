Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Although Hawaii’s COVID-19 restrictions were some of the strictest in the U.S., without a doubt, they helped to curb the virus’ spread in the short and long run, making the sacrifices worth it.

When the pandemic initially broke out two years ago, Gov. David Ige wisely implemented a 14-day mandatory self-quarantine. Though controversial, he predicted that tourism could contribute to local spread and took necessary precautions to halt potential disaster.

Seven months later, as we learned more about the virus, the state implemented the Safe Travels program, restarting limited visitor arrivals. Over time, the requirements for tourists and residents became increasingly lax. Consequently, once nonessential travel was allowed, Hawaii saw a quadruple increase in travel-related COVID cases.

The spread of COVID-19 among both tourists and residents alike inundated Hawaii’s health care system. During the September 2021 surge, hospitals did not have enough intensive-care-unit beds nor oxygen supplies for COVID-19 patients and others with severe conditions.

Exceeding capacity placed greater strains on our hospitals, COVID supplies and health care workers. When hospitals are overwhelmed, it disadvantages all those who seek treatment for their ailments, even those unrelated to COVID. Our local health care worker shortage was concerning enough that FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) gave Hawaii $48 million to compensate workers who were flown in from out of state.

Personally, I felt uncomfortable with the return of tourists, especially when Hawaii was already grappling with community spread. During the initial surge, I didn’t go outside, fearing that I would infect my family, including my vulnerable grandparents who live with me. Even as the situation improved, the anxiety of never knowing for sure who may have the disease made me unable to feel secure around other people.

Understandably, people felt increasingly frustrated by the constantly changing mandates, but COVID-19 was unprecedented. Our decisions, as well as that of our governments, were bound to be imperfect.

Moving forward, we must ease public confusion by establishing uniform mandates for a “new normal.” Having to comply with inconsistent regulations and mandates leaves many frustrated as to what places may be mask-optional or mask-required, particularly those who are immunocompromised or prefer not to wear masks in public. A uniform strategy will ease some of the frustrations, especially in schools and other public places.

Admittedly, COVID restrictions have forced businesses to shut down, schools to switch to virtual learning, and people to suffer from mental health issues. I personally experienced some symptoms of depression because of the loneliness I felt from the lockdown. However, the restrictions implemented by the state government were critical in mitigating the proliferation of COVID, especially in a state with limited health care capacity.

Even as we push toward a return to normalcy, public safety was, and still remains, a top priority. Facing COVID was an unprecedented challenge, and yet, many of us are still here today because our government kept everyone’s health in mind.

As we move toward the ideal “new normal,” lawmakers must create and maintain uniform policies that allow Hawaii to be resilient in the face of future COVID variants and more, to the benefit of all our residents.

Alyssa Salcedo is a Waipahu High School student, class of 2023.

“Raise Your Hand,” a monthly column featuring Hawaii’s youth and their perspectives, appears in the Insight section on the first Sunday of each month. It is facilitated by the Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders (www.CTLhawaii.org).