While I do not support Vicky Cayetano’s bid for governor, I do support her idea to assist buyers to own their own home (“Rent-to-own, workforce units, rental communities,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, April 24). Read more

While I do not support Vicky Cayetano’s bid for governor, I do support her idea to assist buyers to own their own home (“Rent-to-own, workforce units, rental communities,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, April 24).

In 1985, I visited Singapore and was informed by Singaporeans that they adopted the idea of an individual purchasing a condo with the Singapore government as the mortgagee. Monthly mortgage payments were made to the Singaporean government. After 30 years the individual would own the unit. The government built clusters of tall condominiums wherein a person can live and work in the same complex, thus reducing traffic islandwide.

Singapore is about two-thirds the size of Kauai, and has a population more than three times the size of Hawaii’s.

This idea could be considered for Oahu, which has three-quarters of Hawaii’s population. Don’t look 20 or 30 years in the future; look at 100 years or more. All of us will be long gone, but those who will live here will not be blessed with single-family dwellings and open space as we enjoy today.

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

Legislature should support HTA

We all need the Hawaii Tourism Authority to continue on its current path and planned course for visitor industry growth (“Legislative conflicts put Hawaii Tourism Authority funding at risk,” Star-Advertiser, April 29).

HTA has polished our greatest asset — our aloha spirit — and developed community programs that highlight the rich cultural heritage passed down by Native Hawaiians.

We all need to be forward- thinking with, of course, the guardrails incorporated in all HTA plans for our industry going forward.

We must not let the Legislature fail to include HTA in its funding plans.

Bob Hampton

Chairman, Waikiki Beach Activities

Minimum wage should be $22 today

Our current lawmakers considered increasing the state’s minimum wage to $18 an hour in slow increments over four years. This is neither helpful or meaningful.

Workers are rightfully frustrated and angry about being largely ignored by the very people they voted to help them. Are there any legislators who are filing for bankruptcy and facing the possibility of living on the street? No.

Economists agree that our minimum wage should be $22 an hour today, not seven years from now.

It appears that the only remedies are massive, massive strikes. Don’t come to work until work comes to you with an offer of a living wage!

Jeff Bigler

Wailuku

We need a full-time congressman in D.C.

I want to thank David Shapiro for an excellent, eye-opening article (“Kahele’s bizarre D.C. absence dims his political future,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, April 24). As a former supporter of Kai Kahele, I was completely shocked to learn how we were hoodwinked by our absentee congressman.

I supported Kahele because he promised he would be the opposite of Tulsi Gabbard, who was more absent than present in Congress as she campaigned for president. He promised that he would be a full-time congressman and move his family to Washington.

Instead of keeping his sacred promises, Kahele has not moved his family to Washington; in 2021 he had others cast 92 proxy votes in his absence; he cast only five of 125 votes in person and none since January.

In addition to his $174,000 full-time congressional salary, Kahele made $29,895 as a part-time pilot for Hawaiian Airlines.

Voters, we need a full-time congressman and a full-time Hawaiian Airlines pilot. Don’t make the same mistake again.

William T. Kinaka

Wailuku

Stop night garbage collections now

Our City Council is discussing the widely received Bill 23 to change refuse collection hours for the city of Honolulu. It reads: “No vehicle used by the licensee for the collection of refuse may be operated to collect refuse between the hours of 9 p.m. of one day and 6 a.m. of the following day … ”

If you live in Waikiki, you know that trash collection currently happens between all hours, from 2:30 a.m. until early evening. This includes moving trash containers from buildings to the street, where they are emptied and then moved back.

This bill needs the support of our community, especially in Waikiki where there is a lot of trash collection, to convince the mayor to support this measure.

Please contact Mayor Rick Blangiardi or any City Council member by any means possible to let them know that this bill is very important for the enjoyment and tranquility of your neighborhood.

Van Malan

Waikiki

