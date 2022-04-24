Vicky Cayetano: Rent-to-own, workforce units, rental communities

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the spirit of providing information to readers, the Star-Advertiser’s Sunday Insight section asks the main, actively campaigning Democratic gubernatorial candidates — Kirk Caldwell, Vicky Cayetano and Josh Green — about their detailed strategies for Hawaii’s most urgent and toughest issues. Read more

Editor’s note: If there’s any doubt about the high stakes for Hawaii’s people as we choose a new governor, the intense campaigning now underway dispels it.

Their visions will be presented on the last Sunday of each month prior to August’s primary election: today, May 29, June 26 and July 31.

Today’s topic: Affordable housing

The lack of affordable housing continues to drive our residents away and keep children from returning to Hawaii to live. This is evident in our population decline over the last five years. Residents should be able to realize their dreams of living close to their ohana here in the islands instead of being pushed away to other states.

Resolving the affordable housing problem must take a new approach and mindset that has been sorely lacking. As a businesswoman, I know that the details matter to ensure success. While affordable housing has been a constant issue in politics and in the media, there has not been any impactful progress.

One of the biggest hurdles in making progress is that the existing permitting process needs to be streamlined and expedited.

Permitting delays cost time and money. Working with the Legislature, my first act as governor would be to proclaim a state of emergency to accelerate the development of affordable homes. I will lead with a sense of urgency and work to enact policies that allow for expedited approval of construction permits.

My Affordable Housing Plan also contains three other elements: 1) Rent-to-own, 2) Designated workforce housing; and 3) Affordable rental communities.

Rent-to-own is aimed for those unable to make a down payment on the purchase of a home but who could manage monthly payments. This plan would allow them to pay monthly rent, which would function as a mortgage payment. Once the cost of the unit is reached with the monthly payments, the state would offer the tenant title to the unit.

Dedicated workforce housing begins with identifying underutilized state lands to allocate affordable rentals and housing specifically for three key sectors of our community: health care, education and emergency response. Hawaii has critical shortages in these professions and one of the key reasons is the lack of affordable housing.

Affordable rental communities will be family- and kupuna-friendly affordable rental projects that lend to a strong community environment.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has determined it is reasonable for families to spend up to 30% of their total income on housing. However, due to the high cost of housing in Hawaii, it is not unusual for families to spend up to 50% of their total income on housing, which generally impacts working-class families the most.

Because Hawaii’s high housing cost is the biggest expense in family budgets, increasing access to affordable rental housing for all residents will improve the lives of many residents.

In addition, accelerating statewide affordable housing projects that are specific to Native Hawaiians is also a high priority. I propose a massive five-year recurring statewide affordable rental housing plan to increase the number of affordable rental housing units for Department of Hawaiian Homeland beneficiaries. This does not put aside the fact that many are on the waitlist; however, we must help these families now.

None of what I have proposed can be accomplished without the support of the state Legislature. I am a strong believer in collaboration. Therefore, my first step would be to work with the legislators, listen to their input and concerns, and consider their recommendations with an open mind and invite them to join me as partners in this worthy venture.

Understanding that each county is unique, I also would work with the mayors to ensure alignment and collaboration. Jurisdictional politics should not get in the way of progress.

Accountability, transparency and urgency will be the cornerstone of my Affordable Housing Plan and it will serve as a model to transition the way business is traditionally done in government. For far too long, we have dealt with bureaucratic “red tape” which creates delays and increases costs for developers, the state and, most of all, for the people.

It is time for us to come together to create a better Hawaii, and I am committed to lead us in building affordable housing, keeping our kamaaina home and our ohana together. I invite you to read my Affordable Housing Plan and more about what I would bring as governor at vickyforgovernor.com.

Vicky Cayetano founded and was president of United Laundry Services; she also is a former first lady of Hawaii.