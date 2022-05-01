comscore Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi still considering restoring access to first responder radio | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi still considering restoring access to first responder radio

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

More than two months after the city removed first responder radio traffic from public radio waves, the city administration is still deciding whether to restore access to communications that Honolulu police officials argue must be concealed to help preserve public security and safety. Read more

