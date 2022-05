Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Increasingly, people are wanting to get together again and to celebrate. Summer is the perfect time to enjoy friends and food outdoors. What is easier than chips and dip? A painless homemade dip is this five-ingredient salsa. No laboring over the stove. Just chop a few jalapeños and an onion before opening cans and bottles. Italian dressing adds a sheen and surprising vinegar to this salsa that can feed a crowd. Canned crushed tomatoes, olives and chopped onions round out the flavor. Add more jalapeños if you like heat. There are many variations that are good: add beans, corn or cilantro to make it to your taste. Happy salsa!

Easy Salsa for a Crowd

Ingredients:

• 1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes

• 1 8-ounce bottle zesty Italian dressing

• 1/2 cup black olives, chopped

• 1 large sweet onion, chopped

• 2-3 jalapeño peppers, seeds removed and chopped

• Optional: Cilantro, chopped

Directions:

Mix together and refrigerate at least 1 hour. Serve with tortilla chips.

Makes about 5 cups.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@ brightlightcookery.com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram.