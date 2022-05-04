Kokua Line: Can I volunteer for jury duty?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Over my lifetime I have been summoned for jury service three times. The first they canceled before I could even go in. The second they canceled after I went in but before the selection process. The third time, I was selected, but the case was settled or a deal was made before the trial. I would really like to do my civic duty, but I haven’t been summoned for over 20 years. I am now retired and have the time and would love the opportunity to experience this process just once before I die. I know it’s a random selection of registered voters (I think), but is there some way I can participate?

Answer: No, not of your own volition. Jan Kagehiro, spokesperson for the Hawaii State Judiciary, explains why, as well as how the jury pool is created:

“The Judiciary greatly appreciates your reader’s willingness to volunteer for jury service, however that is not possible. Under Hawaii law, all persons selected for jury service shall be selected at random from a fair cross section of the population of the area served by the court, so that all qualified citizens have the opportunity to be considered for jury service.

“A master list of potential jurors is compiled annually in each circuit, which correspond to the geographical areas served by the counties. It consists of all voter registration lists for the circuit, supplemented with other lists of persons residing in that county, such as lists of taxpayers and licensed drivers.

“The jury is the very foundation of the American judicial system. The Constitutions of the United States and Hawaii guarantee each citizen a right to trial by jury, and jurors have an opportunity to play an essential role. For many people, jury service is the most direct, hands-on involvement in government they will ever experience. It is also rewarding to know that by serving on a jury, you are serving the community in which you live.”

Q: How long will it take to build the Ala Moana bridge?

A: About 17 months. Work on the elevated pedestrian walkway over Ala Moana Boulevard just began and is expected to be finished by October 2023, weather permitting, according to the state Department of Transportation.

‘Project Grad 65’

Hawaii residents who are turning 65 and need to learn about Medicare and Social Security can do so at “Project Grad 65,” an online presentation scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Register for the Zoom session at 808ne.ws/zoomed. It’s designed for people who are “graduating” into Medicare or who have recently enrolled in the federal health insurance program; Social Security basics also will be covered. The webinar will be presented by Hawaii SHIP, the state health insurance assistance program, and the Honolulu office of the Social Security Administration, according to a news release from the state Executive Office on Aging.

Auwe

Does the City and County and the Police Department have a plan to deal with these despicable violent acts against tourists and others in Waikiki? How can we remain a safe destination if these crimes continue? How can we entice people to come when they see what’s happening here? — S.M.

Mahalo

A big mahalo to the nice lady who I saw as I was leaving Pearlridge. I don’t know her name, but her husband is named Dennis and he has a service dog. I do know that they live in Halawa Heights. Someone had given the lady a plastic bag with very fresh, lovely gardenias, which she shared with me. I have them in my living room, and they smell so good. I can even smell them when I am upstairs. I just want her to know that I appreciate her kindness. — Betty

