Pearl City advances in state baseball tournament behind combined no-hitter

WAILUKU >> Pearl City senior Dacoda Agoto might start setting his alarm clock a little earlier.

After waking up at 3:30 a.m. to be at the airport by 5 to catch a plane to Maui, Agoto and teammate Devin Hayashi opened the first state baseball tournament game in three years with a no-hitter in a 4-1 victory over Moanalua on Wednesday at Iron Maehara Stadium.

Agoto struck out 12 in six innings and Hayashi finished off the win with two strikeouts and a pop fly to end it, helping the Chargers (11-3) advance to today’s quarterfinals of the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships against No. 2 seed Saint Louis.

“That’s the Dacoda we know,” Pearl City assistant coach Eric Boyles said. “He kept his head in there and he fought all the way.”

Agoto retired the first 10 batters he faced before a one-out walk in the fourth inning led to Moanalua’s only run after an error and a wild pitch.

Agoto walked the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth before recording his 12th strikeout on pitch No. 110.

“As bad as I wanted (to finish), the coaches said I ran out of pitches and you’ve got to listen,” Agoto said. “This was definitely the best (I’ve thrown). Today we just had to come out hard.”

After reaching the 110-pitch count limit, Agoto was replaced by Hayashi, who earned the save when a pop up to the second baseman ended it, setting off a fairly subdued reaction from the Pearl City dugout.

“I was in left field and I was watching Dacoda just pop off. He was hot. One of his better games I’ve ever seen,” Hayashi said. “Once I was called on (to pitch), I knew we had (a no-hitter going).”

The combined no-hitter was the first in the state tournament since Waiakea’s Quintin Torres-Costa and Kodi Medeiros combined to beat Baldwin in the 2012 state final.

Pearl City (11-3), which finished runner-up in the OIA tournament, advances to play No. 2 seed Saint Louis today at 4:30 p.m.

Freshman Ethan Higashionna singled home Pearl City’s first run in the bottom of the second and Tyson Murakami brought in the second run on a sacrifice fly to center.

Ranson Aquino singled home the Chargers’ third run in the bottom of the third and also walked with the bases loaded to make it 4-1 in the fifth.

Pearl City won a game in the tournament for the first time since 2016, when it advanced to the final before losing to Baldwin.